Real Restoration Group Named by Inc. 5000 One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020

For the 4th year in a row, Real Restoration Group earns a spot on the highly-coveted Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Real Restoration Group earned the No. 4674 spot on its 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America. This list is thought by many to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This recognition further validates our belief that being holistically connected to the community can be a sustainable driver of growth,” says Real Restoration Founder Morris Gershengorin. He added, “we’re honored to be amongst such a talented and prestigious group of leaders and business owners. This growth for us can largely be attributed to our team, who are the fabric of our organization and our philosophy to provide transparency and inherent value to our clients. We’d like to offer them much gratitude and appreciation, our success wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

View Real Restoration Group’s Inc. 5000 profile at https://www.inc.com/profile/real-restoration-group/.

Real Restoration is a group proven professional construction and restoration services company dedicated to surpassing clients’ expectations. With many years of combined experience in every facet of full service construction and restoration, they have gone from a small family business to Windy City powerhouse. Real Restoration Group maintains a close-knit family feel while simultaneously embracing growth and opportunity, recognized industry wide for their ability to take on projects of any size and at the same time establish personal relationships with each of its clients. Largely known as one of the best construction companies in Chicago, Founder Morris Gershengorin fosters and maintains the company’s vision by leading by example, “we believe that building a best-of-breed team for each specific client is the best way to control costs, time, quality and outcome.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

In addition to being acknowledged as an innovative company that is showing unprecedented growth in the professional construction and restoration sector, Real Restoration Group’s services also come very highly recommended from those who have experienced them for themselves. An example of that is this Google Maps Listing 5-star review from Jessica Goldberg that states, “We had a wonderful experience with Real Restoration Group after we had a massive flood that destroyed a significant part of our home. They responded immediately and were able to remediate and restore the quality of our home even better than we had it before. Very reliable company.”

The company has also stepped up to the plate in a big way in response to the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19 and the massive amount of property damage from recent incidents throughout Chicagoland. They have used their timely restoration services in Chicago in an effort to assist their community quickly restore, rebuild and reopen. This included responding to local businesses requests for help 24-hours a day enabling their clients to significantly minimize the impact of recent events on their ability to operate. Although the company acknowledged that such events have created a challenging and unprecedented operating environment for many, Real Restoration Group welcomes a challenge and one-by-one continues to help their clients regain control of their businesses, adapt rapidly to new changes, and reconfigure and optimize working spaces in adherence to new CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

