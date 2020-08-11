Resgreen Group Completes Manufacturing of First Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company,today finished building its premier Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). Rigorous floor testing of the vehicle has already begun, including assessment of controls, PLC interface, laser safety devices, drive and power systems, traffic control and WiFi communications.

“Our engineers worked tirelessly to design, engineer and manufacture the one-of-a-kind Pull Buddy AMR,” says ParshPatel, CEO of RGGI. “Pull Buddy provides advanced technology at a cost-effective price, allowing companies of all sizes to automate their manufacturing and warehousing facilities. Additionally, we use standard components in a simple design to significantly lower maintenance costs.”

The magnetic-tape-guided Pull Buddy features an open architecture control system that provides greater flexibility by allowing customers to choose the best components and protocols for their applications. Conversely, proprietary software limits options and locks customers into using the same source and programming language.

Also unique is Pull Buddy’s low-profile design, which enablesit to tunnel under customized carriers. The vehicle is less than 11 inches tall and uses an automatic pin to engage and disengage carriers. Pull Buddy can be integrated with other equipment such as scissor lifts, roller conveyors and push buttons to accommodate a wide variety of applications such as assembly, work-in-process movement and finished product handling.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

