ReShape Lifesciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results on Thursday, August 13, 2020

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will post a webinar to discuss ReShape’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. The link to the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page of the ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. website, https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Company Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-276-6042
tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Associate Vice President
The Ruth Group
646-536-7032
kbrosco@theruthgroup.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601106/ReShape-Lifesciences-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-and-Operational-Results-on-Thursday-August-13-2020

More Stories

Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

GlobeX Data Signs Agreement with Prime Technology Services Ltd. in The Bahamas

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) New York Distribution Partners’ Customers Power Through Tropical Storm Isaias

Resgreen Group Completes Manufacturing of First Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot

AurCrest Gold Announces Staking of New Exploration Property Adjacent to Its Richardson Lake Gold Property in the Red Lake Mining District

Nascent Biotech Reduces Liabilities by Over 1.8 Million Dollars

You may have missed

Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

GlobeX Data Signs Agreement with Prime Technology Services Ltd. in The Bahamas

ReShape Lifesciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) New York Distribution Partners’ Customers Power Through Tropical Storm Isaias

Resgreen Group Completes Manufacturing of First Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot

error: Content is protected !!