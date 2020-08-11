ReShape Lifesciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results on Thursday, August 13, 2020

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will post a webinar to discuss ReShape’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. The link to the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page of the ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. website, https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Company Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-276-6042

tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:

Kaitlyn Brosco

Associate Vice President

The Ruth Group

646-536-7032

kbrosco@theruthgroup.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

