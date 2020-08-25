REVEZ Partnership Expands Stellar Cyber World’s First AI/ML Cybersecurity Platform in Asia-Pacific

World’s first Open XDR Platform Brings Next-Generation SOC Value to REVEZ Customers

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the only cohesive security AI/ML platform that delivers maximum protection, today announced that REVEZ Corporation Ltd., a major technology Company based in Singapore, has selected the Stellar Cyber platform to provide comprehensive cybersecurity for its customers to increase productivity while enabling lower traditional operational costs. Stellar Cyber makes the world’s first and only Open eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, a new Security Operations Center (SOC) concept that ensures security throughout the kill chain while accepting inputs from other existing cybersecurity solutions, and slashes operations costs by the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning engines and boosting analyst performance with an easy-to-use security dashboard.

“The breadth of Stellar Cyber’s offering, including UEBA, NTA, NG-SIEM and automated response, and their ability to integrate with any endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform makes it the first Open XDR system I am aware of,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst for ZK Research.

REVEZ operates REVEZ Hub, which provides a one-stop source of business services involving all aspects of information technology with proven track records across the Asia-Pacific region.

“With REVEZ’s breadth of customers and channel proposition, we are excited and looking forward to introduce and replicate the benefits many of Stellar Cyber’s growing global customers, including EBSCO and CyFlare amongst others, have experienced after deployment where they have seen a significant improvement to their Security Operations whilst the ability for them to reduce their day to day and annual cyber security operational expenditure,” said Victor Neo, Group CEO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd. “Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR approach allows us to complement customers’ existing security solutions and improve their performance by correlating all data in one data lake and analyzing threats throughout the cyber kill chain.”

“Our strategic partnership with REVEZ opens up a host of new opportunities,” said Changming Liu, CEO at Stellar Cyber. “We look forward to close cooperation as REVEZ brings the advantages of Open XDR to organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

About REVEZ Corporation Ltd.

REVEZ Corporation Ltd. prides itself on offering a CreativeTech Hub (also known as REVEZ Hub) that focuses on delivering innovative concepts and solutions across its business services. This enables the company to retain its unique business position and competitive edge in this fast-moving digital economy. In REVEZ Hub, we provide business services related to the focus areas of Multimedia, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Deep Tech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT), industrial automation, cyber security, as well as meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) support, and have been involved in projects across the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, contact https://revezcorp.com.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is the only cohesive security operations platform that provides maximum protection by piecing attacks together across IT infrastructure. Leveraging more than 20 integrated applications plus data from existing security solutions and presenting them in an intuitive dashboard, Stellar Cyber slashes operational costs and detects attacks wherever they occur. Stellar Cyber’s platform helps eliminate the tool fatigue and data overload often cited by security analysts and enables them to respond in seconds rather than days or weeks. The company is based in Silicon Valley and is backed by Big Basin Ventures, Valley Capital Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital, SIG, Green Bay Ventures, and other investors. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Contacts

Dominic Neo



Director of Sales, Asia Pacific



+6587897728



dominic@stellarcyber.ai

Charlie Rubin



Story PR



510-908-3356



charlie@storypr.com