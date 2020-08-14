ROK Resources Announces Director Resignation and Appointment of New Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV: ROK) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced closing of a financing consisting of units of the Company (each a “Unit“) at a price of $0.065 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $500,000.02 (the “Offering“), it has reconstituted the Board of Directors to include some of the strategic investors from the Offering. In addition, the Company announces that it has accepted the resignation of Chris Reid as a director of the Company to make room for such new director appointments. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks Mr. Reid for all of his efforts and wishes him well in his new endeavours. The new directors are Mr. Kent McDougall and Mr. Jeffrey Howard Chisholm.

Mr. McDougall has over 30 years of experience in oil and gas marketing and commercial arrangements within the oil and gas business. He brings a deep knowledge of energy marketing, logistics and financing to the Company. Mr. McDougall is currently an owner and Chief Commercial Officer of Torq Energy Logistics Ltd., a multi-product logistics and midstream company which owns midstream infrastructure and provides marketing and transportation to customers across Western Canada. From August 2011 to September 2014, he worked at Goldman Sachs as Vice President, Energy Sales. During his time there he was responsible for developing client risk mitigation strategies and providing structured derivative products to a broad customer base. From September 2007 to August 2011, he worked at Credit Suisse as Director, Fixed Income, Energy Trading and Marketing. As the head of the Canadian commodities desk, Mr. McDougall led all aspects of client interaction including risk management, natural gas storage trading and financing and physical/financial trading. From 1986 to 2007, Mr. McDougall held a variety of positions at primary producers, commercial trading companies and financial institutions where he specialized in oil, natural gas liquids and gas physical and financial trading/marketing. He received a B.Comm. from the University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business, in 1986.

Mr. Chisholm is a geoscientist with over 30 years of International exploration and development experience with Pan Orient Energy, Orion Securities, Bow Valley Energy, Canadian Occidental Petroleum (Nexen), PanCanadian Petroleum (Encana) and Niko Resources. Mr. Chisholm has been President, CEO and Director of Pan Orient Energy Corp. since July 2005. Pan Orient is a Canadian publicly listed (TSX-V: POE) junior oil and natural gas company which has properties located on-shore Thailand and the Canadian oil sands. In addition to his experience managing a publicly traded oil and gas company, Mr. Chisholm brings extensive experience in international business development and new venture evaluation to the Company.

In addition, and as part of the resignation of Mr. Chris Reid discussed above, Mr. Reid has agreed to convert the existing severance amount owing to him from the Company in order to exercise his existing 920,000 stock options. As a result, the Company no longer has any obligations or liabilities owing to Mr. Reid pursuant to the termination of his employment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in November 2019. The Company is excited to have Mr. Reid continue to be a significant shareholder of the Company. Mr. Reid also purchased Units in the Offering to add to his already sizeable position in the Company (amounting to over 4% on an undiluted basis) and continues to believe in the long term prospects of the Company and its new management team.

Operations Update

The Company previously announced the acquisition of properties located within the Glen Ewen area of Southeast Saskatchewan, targeting the Midale and Frobisher formations. The Company has resumed production into the 9-23-2-1W2 battery complex and begun selective repair and workover operations on adjacent wells with the objective of increasing production and lowering operating costs. An operations update highlighting the results and future plans for the area will be released later in August upon completion of these initial field operations.

The management team is currently evaluating additional undercapitalized assets and several illiquid companies for opportunities to create additional high netback operating areas with potential for significant growth in production, reserves and free cash flow. The goal is to create profitable operating areas with significant reserve growth potential during this relative low point in the commodity cycle and give the investors a low cost option on future oil and gas pricing gains.

About ROK

ROK Resources Inc. (previously Petrodorado Energy Ltd.) is currently engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

