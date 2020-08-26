Route1 Announces Q2 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q22020 Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Revenue Subscription and services 2,489 1,958 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576 Devices and appliances 4,477 4,401 5,891 6,576 1,819 1,883 Other 3 4 1 2 1 3 Total revenue 6,969 6,363 8,403 8,714 3,430 3,462 Cost of revenue 4,188 3,997 5,653 5,953 1,672 1,700 Gross profit 2,781 2,366 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 Operating expenses 2,570 2,334 2,360 2,336 1,824 1,694 Operating profit (loss) 1 211 32 390 425 (66 ) 68 Total other expenses 2, 3 271 215 (120 ) 424 487 580 Net income (loss) (60 ) (183 ) 510 1 (553 ) (512 )

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes stock-based compensation, AirWatch litigation, gain on acquisition and foreign exchange

3 The reimbursements received from Bench Walk pursuant to its investment have been accounted for as a long-term non-monetary liability within the consolidated financial statements, not as a reduction to patent litigation expense. All such amounts are non-recourse to the Company. In connection with the terms of the agreement, the Company does not have a present obligation to pay any amounts until such time as the litigation has been settled or an event of default has occurred. In the event of an award or settlement of the litigation, the Company will be obligated to pay Bench Walk the greater of 10% of such award or settlement and $2,000,000 or $3,000,000 if the litigation proceeds to trial.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q22020 Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Application software 1,665 1,217 1,202 1,182 1,196 1,186 Technology as a service (TaaS) 315 321 353 322 311 307 Other services 509 420 956 632 103 83 Total 2,489 1,958 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q12020 Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Gross Profit 2,781 2,366 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 Adjusted EBITDA 4 556 358 676 743 200 322 Amortization 346 326 286 318 266 254 Operating profit (loss) 211 32 390 425 (66 ) 68

4 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Jun 30 2020 Mar 31 2020 Dec 31 2019 Sep 30 2019 Jun 30 2019 Mar 31 2019 Cash 107 116 126 320 702 367 Total current assets 5,448 4,391 6,206 6,106 6,219 5,106 Total current liabilities 8,901 7,532 9,035 8,749 8,625 6,033 Net working capital (3,453 ) (3,141 ) (2,829 ) (2,643 ) (2,406 ) (927 ) Total assets 12,283 11,501 12,630 11,780 12,268 8,803 Bank debt and seller notes 1,193 2,461 2,415 2,294 1,862 – Total shareholders’ equity 3 778 950 980 473 854 860

Route1 generated net cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.77 million during Q1 2020 compared with cash used of $0.62 million in Q1 2019. Non-cash working capital generated was $0.20 million in Q1 2020 compared to $0.39 million in cash used during the same period a year earlier. Net cash generated by the day-to-day operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.27 million compared to $0.22 million used in Q1 2019.

Route1 generated by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.77 million compared to cash generated of $0.86 million in the same period in 2019. Non-cash working capital generated was $1.35 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.07 generated in the same period a year earlier. Net cash generated by the day-to-day operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.43 million compared to $0.21 million used in the same period in 2019.

DoD Contract Award

Route1 announced on August 24, 2020 that it had been awarded a purchase order to provide a one-year license with three one-year renewal options to an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense for 4,000 MobiKEY subscriptions.

The new client for Route1 has the ability to increase their user base in increments of 1,000 subscriptions. The annual software license for the 4,000 users is valued at approximately US $1.5 million.

As a result of this order, using today’s subscriber base and assuming flat subscription growth, on a pro forma basis Route1 expects as of today’s date to generate for the balance of 2020 monthly MobiKEY subscription-based revenue of approximately CAD $740,000. This is in contrast to Route1’s MobiKEY application software monthly subscription revenue of approximately CAD $405,000 in February 2020.

Stock Option Grant

On August 25, 2020, the Company granted independent board directors and employees stock options in the aggregate amount of 400,000 with an exercise price equal to the closing share price on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The stock options will expire on August 26, 2025 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary. Under the Company’s stock option plan, 10% of the issued capital is reserved for issuance for a total of 3,369,861 options. As of today’s date, including the above grant, a total of 3,232,500 options are currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 am eastern.

Participants should dial Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0782 or Toll/International: 1-201-689-8567 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available on August 26, 2020 after 4 pm eastern at Toll-Free 1-877-481-4010 or Toll/International 1-919-882-2331, pass code #36892 until 10 am on September 9, 2020.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/36892.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

