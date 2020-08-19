Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President, Finance, will participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference on September 2 – 3, 2020.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Contacts

Investor & Media Inquiries: 1-888-393-8248 or investorinquiries@sabrahealth.com

More Stories

Diamond Drilling and Geophysics Underway in Australia

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: IFS Confirmed to Remain Part of Lima Stock Exchange’s Good Corporate Governance Index for Third Consecutive Year

Turning Point Brands Announces Retirement of General Counsel James Dobbins and Appoints Brittani Cushman as Successor

Kansas City Southern Receives Quest for Quality Award for On-Time Performance, Customer Service

Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series W and 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series X

NTT DATA’s Technology Services Help Schools Pivot Safely to New Learning Environments and Protocols

You may have missed

Diamond Drilling and Geophysics Underway in Australia

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: IFS Confirmed to Remain Part of Lima Stock Exchange’s Good Corporate Governance Index for Third Consecutive Year

Turning Point Brands Announces Retirement of General Counsel James Dobbins and Appoints Brittani Cushman as Successor

Kansas City Southern Receives Quest for Quality Award for On-Time Performance, Customer Service

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference

error: Content is protected !!