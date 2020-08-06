Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, August 13, 2020

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN) will release second quarter earnings for the period ended June 30, 2020 and host a conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Company’s management will discuss financial results for the second quarter and provide a corporate update.

The conference call and live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available one hour after the live call through September 13, 2020. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company’s website at https://emagin.com/investors/webcasts

About eMagin Corporation
A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low power consumption, lightweight personal displays. eMagin microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products for military, industrial, medical and consumer applications. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.

CONTACT:
eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
mkoch@emagin.com

Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600500/Second-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Conference-Call-to-be-Held-on-Thursday-August-13-2020

