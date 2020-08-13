SHVO and Deutsche Finance Close on Acquisition of 333 South Wabash, Chicago’s Iconic “Big Red,” for $376 Million

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The joint venture led by SHVO and Deutsche Finance America closed today on the acquisition of 333 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago’s East Loop – an iconic fixture in the city’s skyline affectionately known as “Big Red.” The JV went into contract to purchase the office building from Morgan Stanley and The John Buck Company in the first quarter of 2020, and secured financing from a group led by AIG along with Goldman Sachs.





333 South Wabash features approximately 1.2 million square feet of office space over 45 floors in Chicago’s central business district. The building features high-quality tenants including Northern Trust, the Chicago Housing Authority, and CNA. The modernist building was designed by Graham, Anderson, Probst and White and completed in 1973; it was renovated and updated in 2019. It features state-of-the-art offices and amenities, including a curated dining experience in a new food hall open to the public, a world-class fitness center, childcare facilities, and ample gathering spaces for tenants.

“Big Red is among the most recognizable towers in the Windy City’s skyline – the birthplace of the skyscraper and home to so much rich architectural history. We’re proud to now be a part of that Chicago tradition with this addition to our national portfolio of super-prime core properties,” said Michael Shvo, Chairman and CEO of SHVO. “We look forward to not just maintaining ‘Big Red’s’ stature but elevating it in the years to come.”

Jason Lucas, Managing Partner of Deutsche Finance America said, “333 South Wabash is a landmark building of unmatched quality and offers our investors the security of long-term, in-place cash flow from investment-grade tenants.”

SHVO and Deutsche Finance Group have invested in several iconic properties over the last two years. The group purchased two office buildings in Manhattan, the former Coca-Cola Building at 711 Fifth Avenue and 530 Broadway in SoHo. The partners also purchased the historic Raleigh, Richmond, and South Seas Hotels in Miami Beach, in addition to a new venture that will see properties at 9200 Wilshire in Beverly Hills and 685 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan sold as luxury Mandarin Oriental residences.

SHVO is a real estate investment firm built on the vision of the firm’s founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties. SHVO has a proven track record of setting a standard that others follow, acquiring and managing super-prime assets that result in extraordinary value for investors. Leveraging a deep understanding of market fundamentals, insights into global trends, operational excellence, and top-tier talent, SHVO is best-in-class at unlocking value in every project the company undertakes. This record of increasing demand while achieving premiums has secured investment from the world’s most selective institutional investors.



Deutsche Finance Group (“DFG”) is a global real estate investment management firm managing more than €6.5 billion in assets. Established in 2005, DFG is headquartered in Munich with offices in London, Denver, Zurich, and Luxembourg. Deutsche Finance America is a subsidiary company established in 2018 to source, structure, and asset manage direct real estate investments in the United States on behalf of DFG’s institutional client accounts and managed funds. Deutsche Finance America has closed on 12 acquisitions totaling more than $1.5 billion of equity.



