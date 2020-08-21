Sigma Labs to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (“Sigma Labs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport will be presenting an overview of the market opportunity and the Company’s strategy to accelerate its revenue growth. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9039

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Code: 13708912

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141356

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through September 9th, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13708912. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs’ software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602697/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-Virtual-Roadshow-Webinar-on-Wednesday-August-26-2020-at-100-pm-Eastern-Time