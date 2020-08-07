SJW Group Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. SJW Group net income was $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $0.47 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.72 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $731,000 (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.47 per share from ongoing operations and $0.06 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.06 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”) merger.
The Company is affirming its 2020 guidance provided in the 2020 first quarter press release of a range of $1.95 and $2.05 per diluted share.
Operating revenue was $147.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $103.0 million in 2019. The $44.2 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $32.8 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $8.4 million in increased customer usage, and $1.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts. In addition, we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”). No similar rate credits were required in 2020.
Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $111.1 million, compared to $81.0 million in 2019, an increase of $30.1 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the second quarter of 2020 of $58.2 million compared to $42.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $16.1 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $6.9 million in new CTWS expenses, $6.7 million due to a decrease in surface water supplies, $2.9 million in higher customer water usage, and $1.5 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $14.1 million to $53.0 million from $38.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $7.7 million increase in depreciation expenses, $4.5 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $3.3 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $605,000 in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $1.8 million in lower merger related expenses.
Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2020 included $4.1 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income in the second quarter of 2019 included $2.3 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in the second quarter of 2020.
The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 18% and 23%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions.
Year-to-date net income was $22.1 million, compared to $19.4 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 in the first six months of 2020, compared to $0.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.86 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger and integration fees of $1.4 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.2 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes $0.69 per share from ongoing operations and $0.11 per share of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018, offset by $0.12 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger.
Year-to-date operating revenue increased by $82.4 million to $263.0 million from $180.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase was attributable to $60.2 million in new revenue as a result of the merger with CTWS, $14.4 million in increased customer usage, and $5.1 million in cumulative water rate increases. In addition, as previously noted we issued $2.2 million in customer rate credits in the prior year related to our billing settlement with the CPUC. No similar rate credits were required in 2020.
Year-to-date water production expenses increased to $102.0 million from $68.9 million in 2019. The $33.1 million increase was attributable to $13.1 million in new CTWS expenses, $12.1 million due to a decrease in the use of available surface water supplies, $8.2 million in higher customer water usage, and $3.0 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $32.1 million to $109.5 million from $77.4 million. The increase was primarily due to a $13.9 million increase in depreciation expenses, $13.7 million in higher general and administrative expenses, $6.6 million in higher property taxes and other non-income taxes, and $2.4 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger activities. In addition, we experienced $4.4 million in lower merger related expenses.
Other expense and income year-to-date for 2020 included $8.2 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019, $858,000 in new interest on San Jose Water Company’s $80.0 million Senior Notes issued March 2019 and $307,000 in new interest on Connecticut Water Company’s $35.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2020. Other expense and income year-to-date 2019 included $4.2 million of interest income earned on temporarily invested proceeds from our equity offering in December 2018. The proceeds were used to partially finance the CTWS merger and no similar income was earned in 2020.
The effective consolidated income tax rates for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were approximately 17% and 24%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the flow-through impact of certain CTWS tax deductions and lower pre-tax income.
About SJW Group
SJW Group is the second largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on rate base in the United States, providing life-saving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities – San Jose Water Company in California; Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas – possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) the risk that the benefits expected from the merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (the “Merger”) will not be realized; (7) the risk that the integration of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will be more difficult, time-consuming or expensive than anticipated; (8) the outcome of the California Public Utilities Commission’s investigation in the Merger; (9) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger or otherwise; (10) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (11) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (12) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences; (13) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (14) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general stock and debt market conditions; and (15) legislative and general market and economic developments.
Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE
$
147,209
102,965
$
262,963
180,647
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Production Expenses:
Purchased water
25,889
26,381
41,823
40,043
Power
3,426
1,493
6,151
2,653
Groundwater extraction charges
18,583
9,100
33,611
15,963
Other production expenses
10,280
5,159
20,373
10,258
Total production expenses
58,178
42,133
101,958
68,917
Administrative and general
17,772
13,408
39,388
25,699
Maintenance
5,334
4,729
11,420
9,054
Property taxes and other non-income taxes
7,102
3,848
14,565
7,976
Depreciation and amortization
22,753
15,101
44,135
30,246
Merger related expenses
—
1,775
—
4,376
Total operating expense
111,139
80,994
211,466
146,268
OPERATING INCOME
36,070
21,971
51,497
34,379
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:
Interest expense
(13,180
(6,714
(26,464
(12,505
Interest income on Money Market Fund
—
2,342
—
4,174
Gain on sale of real estate investment
—
745
—
745
Pension non-service cost
(7
(907
(52
(1,828
Other, net
1,048
517
1,805
907
Income before income taxes
23,931
17,954
26,786
25,872
Provision for income taxes
4,210
4,192
4,648
6,237
NET INCOME BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
19,721
13,762
22,138
19,635
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
224
—
224
SJW GROUP NET INCOME
19,721
13,538
22,138
19,411
Unrealized loss on investment, net of taxes of $50
10
—
(125
—
SJW GROUP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
19,731
13,538
$
22,013
19,411
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.69
0.48
$
0.78
0.68
Diluted
$
0.69
0.47
$
0.77
0.68
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
$
0.32
0.30
$
0.64
0.60
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
28,508
28,440
28,499
28,432
Diluted
28,683
28,526
28,679
28,517
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Utility plant:
Land
$
34,929
34,395
Depreciable plant and equipment
3,031,451
2,988,454
Construction in progress
144,429
112,232
Intangible assets
32,826
33,424
Total utility plant
3,243,635
3,168,505
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
1,004,776
962,019
Net utility plant
2,238,859
2,206,486
Real estate investments
58,023
57,699
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
14,197
13,597
Net real estate investments
43,826
44,102
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash
23,317
12,944
Restricted cash
—
5,000
Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue
105,104
88,077
Current regulatory assets, net
5,691
6,472
Other current assets
11,431
9,553
Total current assets
145,543
122,046
OTHER ASSETS:
Regulatory assets, net
132,539
113,945
Investments
13,493
12,928
Goodwill
628,343
628,287
Other
7,374
4,676
781,749
759,836
$
3,209,977
3,132,470
SJW Group
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
CAPITALIZATION:
Common stock
$
29
28
Additional paid-in capital
508,098
|
506,639
|
|
Retained earnings
|
387,003
|
|
|
383,191
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
1
|
|
|
126
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
895,131
|
|
|
889,984
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
1,315,979
|
|
|
1,283,597
|
|
Total capitalization
|
2,211,110
|
|
|
2,173,581
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Lines of credit
|
146,671
|
|
|
117,209
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
22,354
|
|
|
22,272
|
|
Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power
|
26,614
|
|
|
17,211
|
|
Accounts payable
|
24,295
|
|
|
34,886
|
|
Accrued interest
|
12,390
|
|
|
13,140
|
|
Accrued payroll
|
12,064
|
|
|
11,570
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,578
|
|
|
18,279
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
257,966
|
|
|
234,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
195,116
|
|
|
195,598
|
|
ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF
|
|
|
|
CONSTRUCTION
|
409,125
|
|
|
398,374
|
|
POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS
|
113,983
|
|
|
108,044
|
|
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|
22,677
|
|
|
22,306
|
|
|
$
|
3,209,977
|
|
|
3,132,470
|
Contacts
SJW Group
James P. Lynch, 408-279-7966
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer