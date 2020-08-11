Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Company reports 600 basis point improvement in Gross Margin over the first quarter 2020, or 43%

Earnings Per Share increases 50% compared to the prior year second quarter

Barrier Rental Revenue increases 56% over the prior year second quarter

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (the Company) (OTCQX:SMID), which develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

The Company reported second quarter revenues of $10.5 million, a 4% decrease from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin for the quarter was 20%, an increase of 300 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of 2020 was $571,000 compared to pre-tax income of $374,000 in 2019, an increase of $197,000. Net income for the second quarter increased 53% to $441,000, as compared to net income of $288,000 in same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.09, compared to $0.06 in the second quarter of 2019.

Six Months 2020 Results

The Company reported six month revenues of $20.3 million for 2020, a 3% decrease from the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax income for the first half of 2020 was $522,000 compared to pre-tax income of $813,000 in same period of 2019, a decrease of $291,000. Net income for the first half of 2020 was $403,000, compared to net income of $628,000 in first half of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.08 for the first half of 2020, compared to $0.12 for the first six months of 2019.

CEO Commentary

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, showing both an improvement to gross margin and net income despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are facing,” said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland. “The significant increase in rental revenue, which carries higher margins than product sales, helped improve gross margin by 600 basis points over the first quarter 2020 and contributed to our bottom-line. This improvement exemplifies the execution of our long-term strategy moving towards barrier rentals as compared to barrier sales.

“The Company was impacted during the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing experienced manpower challenges as associates were unable to work, therefore reducing production volumes. Currently, there is minimal workforce impact and production has resumed as scheduled. However, there is still significant uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to funding projects, production volumes, and the overall economy. Smith-Midland is closely monitoring the current and potential future impacts of the pandemic on its operations, employees, customers, and supply chain. The Company continues to follow virus-prevention protocols consistent with the recommendations provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“The increase to our rental fleet at the end of 2019 has proven extremely beneficial for the Company through the first six months of 2020,” Mr. Smith continued. “We delivered on the $1.1 million rental contract on I-81, and have also established the largest rental backlog in the Company’s history. Despite the current pandemic, we are optimistic for the remainder of the year, and into 2021, with the current backlog, sizeable project bids, and expected awards on various projects in our markets.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and investments totaling $5.6 million, with accounts receivable of $10.8 million. Total outstanding debt on notes payable increased to $8.0 million at the recent quarter end, with the Company receiving a loan under the Paycheck Protection Plan in the amount of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2020.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately 17.5% of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the risk that the COVID-19 outbreak may significantly adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, the effect of the Company’s accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 6,699 $ 7,327 $ 13,550 $ 14,831 Barrier rentals 907 582 1,650 1,163 Royalty income 413 429 681 735 Shipping and installation revenue 2,431 2,514 4,394 4,312 Total revenue 10,450 10,852 20,275 21,041 Cost of goods sold 8,073 8,696 16,297 16,663 Gross profit 2,377 2,156 3,978 4,378 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 1,230 1,143 2,282 2,350 Selling expenses 574 640 1,164 1,207 Total operating expenses 1,804 1,783 3,446 3,557 Operating income (loss) 573 373 532 821 Other income (expense) Interest expense (57 ) (40 ) (113 ) (85 ) Interest income 9 11 17 21 Gain on sale of assets 30 10 66 12 Other income 16 20 20 44 Total other income (expense) (2) 1 (10) (8) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 571 374 522 813 Income tax expense (benefit) 130 86 119 185 Net income (loss) $ 441 $ 288 $ 403 $ 628 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,184 5,134 5,184 5,134 Diluted 5,184 5,143 5,184 5,141

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

ASSETS June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash $ 4,404 $ 1,364 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,189 1,176 Accounts receivable, net Trade – billed (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $401 and $333), including contract retentions 10,757 12,723 Trade – unbilled 502 310 Inventories, net Raw materials 642 488 Finished goods 1,466 1,754 Prepaid expenses and other assets 845 784 Refundable income taxes 296 432 Total current assets 20,101 19,031 Property and equipment, net 19,240 17,735 Deferred buy-back lease asset, net 4,655 5,042 Other assets 335 307 Total assets $ 44,331 $ 42,115

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 403 $ 628 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,180 873 Gain on sale of assets (66 ) (12 ) Unrealized (gain) loss (3 ) (14 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 68 56 Stock compensation – 154 Deferred taxes 3 (90 ) (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable – billed 1,898 1,141 Accounts receivable – unbilled (192 ) 1,046 Inventories 134 557 Prepaid expenses and other assets (101 ) (41 ) Refundable income taxes 136 697 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable – trade (62 ) (1,653 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 186 (426 ) Deferred revenue (6 ) 345 Accrued compensation (190 ) (734 ) Deferred buy-back lease obligation (555 ) 36 Customer deposits (251 ) (417 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,582 2,136 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investment securities available-for-sale (15 ) (16 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,326 ) (1,996 ) Deferred buy-back lease asset – (361 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 71 7 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,270 ) (2,366 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the line-of-credit construction draw – 500 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,426 49 Repayments of long-term borrowings (2,416 ) (343 ) Dividends paid on common stock (282 ) (281 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,728 (75 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,040 (305 ) Cash Beginning of period 1,364 1,946 End of period $ 4,404 $ 1,641 Supplemental Cash Flow information: Non-cash transaction – right of use asset and lease liability upon lease standard adoption $ – $ 414 Cash payments for interest $ 113 $ 85 Cash payments for income taxes $ 1 $ 35

For more complete information on Smith-Midland Corporation, visit the Company’s website at SMITHMIDLAND.com. The “Investor Relations” area will include the Company’s Form

10-K.

Media Inquiries:

AJ Krick, CFO

540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/601112/Smith-Midland-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Results