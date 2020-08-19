Software AG Government Solutions Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Government agencies embrace Alfabet for secure enterprise architecture and IT portfolio management

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software AG Government Solutions announced today it has been awarded FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Software AG Government Cloud, which allows Federal agencies to take advantage of Software AG’s Alfabet product in a secure SaaS model. This provides rapid deployment and fast time-to-value within the recognized leadership and security of the FedRAMP program.

Alfabet helps IT decision-makers make better IT investment decisions and reduce transformational risks by understanding when, where, how and why to make changes in the IT portfolio. It links the interdependent perspectives of IT, business, finance and risk for “whole view” analysis of how IT can support business change.

The Department of Education will use Alfabet to manage their Business, Application and Technology portfolios. The Department will leverage advanced optimization and rationalization features to reduce costs, remove duplicate applications and provide better access and transparency to their agency-wide IT landscape. Alfabet will also integrate with many external systems to generate visualizations of interactions with External Service Providers.

Steven Corey-Bey, Chief Enterprise Architect for the Department of Education, commented, “ We have been assessing how we can gain better visibility over all of our technology. We consider Software AG’s Alfabet solution the missing piece, which is why we sponsored them through the authorization.”

The goal of FedRAMP is to achieve consistent security authorizations using a baseline set of agreed-upon standards for cloud solutions. This in turn accelerates the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations while increasing confidence in the security of cloud solutions.

Tod Weber, CEO of Software AG Government Solutions, said, “ We are very excited to receive the FedRAMP Authorization and look forward to working closely with the Department of Education to help them execute on their vision of simplifying their IT. This is a significant development for all government agencies embracing our Alfabet platform.”

Alfabet’s enterprise architecture capabilities build the necessary foundation with an accurate, real-time picture of the IT landscape – including all applications and technologies, the inter-relationships between them, the information they exchange, as well as the business capabilities and processes they support. Alfabet’s IT portfolio management capabilities support independent portfolio decision-making for optimization of individual portfolios as well as portfolio-level strategy modelling to incorporate all portfolios into strategy formulation.

Software AG Government Solutions provides a Government Accelerator tailored to rapidly assess the effectiveness of the solution for the public sector. Key capabilities include validating:

Over 20 use cases including Enterprise Architecture Management, Technology Business Management (TBM) Support, Capital Planning & Investment Support, Project Portfolio Optimization, Cloud Readiness and Migration Planning

The ability to improve spend transparency by uniquely applying TBM methodology and IT Cost Tower categorization to an overall Enterprise Architecture approach

Support for FEAF, DODAF, NIST RMF, and many other frameworks and standards, “out of the box” while removing the need to manually model architectures

The ability to improve IT Alignment while addressing FITARA reporting requirements

Chris Borneman, CTO for Software AG Government Solutions, said, “ As a former CIO, I have seen firsthand the value of combining enterprise architecture with IT portfolio management in one solution. The addition of the TBM methodology further guides Federal agencies to run more like successful businesses. Providing the solution through the stringent FedRAMP security and operation standards makes this an accessible solution that agencies can derive value from quickly and effectively.”

The Software AG Alfabet Solution is available immediately for Federal agencies. Additional Software AG products will be made available within the Software AG Government Cloud in the coming months.

About Software AG Government Solutions

Software AG Government Solutions is wholly owned subsidiary of Software AG USA, Inc. We are dedicated to serving the Public Sector, Higher Education, and Aerospace & Defense communities in the United States. Our world-class software products (webMethods, Alfabet, ARIS, Cumulocity, Adabas & Natural) are focused on reducing the complexity of IT ecosystems that have evolved over many years. We help our customers understand what IT they have, how to optimize their architecture, and execute on a fully integrated modern enterprise. We leverage a highly effective “ Prove IT First and Prove IT Fast” approach to solving complex IT challenges. Widely embraced by our customers, this approach has been proven to minimize risks associated with IT investments. Learn more at www.softwareaggov.com

