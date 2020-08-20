SoloForce Reviews: A Powerful Solar Power Bank

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / SoloForce solar powered power bank can help people who are looking for a better, faster, wireless charger, stay connected no matter where they are. This solar powered bank can charge up to four devices without worrying how to preserve the last bar. It’s durable, reliable, and perfect for any lifestyle.

SoloForce is making big waves in the wireless movement. With so many different wireless products, how to know which ones are actually worth it? There are many wireless chargers that claim to be wireless, but not all provide top of the line quality quite like the SoloForce – See Their Official Website Here – wireless solar power bank, as many reviews say. Not only is it true to the term “completely wireless”, but reviewers agree it outperforms all other chargers, wireless or not.

What is SoloForce?

SoloForce is a wireless solar power bank that keeps the devices connected using the most economical power source- the sun. The most recognized gadget reviewers have tested other power banks, and they mention this is the most value packed device on the market. Even other SoloForce reviews say that nothing else compares to the SoloForce solar phone charger.

What can the SoloForce do?

The SoloForce power bank charges using solar power, to forget worrying about charging it, especially when in desperate need of a boost. It is compact, durable, and can be easily stored in anywhere for convenience. The outer layer is rubberized to prevent damage if dropped and it has three charging ports, two of which are fast charging. It can easily charge up to four devices at once with one of the wireless charging capabilities found on top of the device when placed on a flat surface.

SoloForce Specs

– 20,000 mAh Lithium-ion battery power

– Outport: 5V 1A/2.1A; Input DC 5V/1A

– Dimensions: 2.7″x0.7″

– Weight: 0.25lb

– Color: black

– Charging and discharging more than 800 times

– 3 USB cable outlets (2 are fast powered)

– Fast charging micro USB input + solar power

– Silicone protective cover

– Waterproof

– Shockproof

– LED lamp

– Compatible with iPhone, Android, Mac and PC

– Sleek, modern design

– Includes: solar power bank, micro-USB cord, manual

How to use SoloForce?

– Turn on the SoloForce by clicking the button on the side

– The device is on when the lights on the back solar panel are turned on

– These lights indicate how much power the power bank has

– Peel back rubber cover to reveal 3 USB ports, 2 of which are fast charging

– Once charging, light indicator changes from red to green to indicate it is charging

– To turn on LED light, click side button twice to activate LED lights

Who needs SoloForce?

The SoloForce charging power bank is for anyone who’s looking to go completely wireless. Whether for people who need a reliable charging bank when they’re traveling, exploring the outdoors, or just looking to simplify life in the most convenient way possible, SoloForce is the option. Some online reviews have said they have liked SoloForce so much, they ended up buying a few more to keep around the home and in the car for emergencies.

SoloForce reviews like having it as a great back up option when they go out, especially if they are outdoors or at events that make charging devices difficult. Because it is so durable, it’s perfect to take on outdoor excursions and it is waterproof and shockproof, great for any weather.

Ready to use out of the box

The SoloForce power bank charger is ready to use right out of the box. For people who are not tech savvy, but they like to keep up with technology, this is a great device to have. Even users who report they are not too great with gadgets, but they like their devices to be current and be the best quality. This device is so simple to use, some were skeptical when they first got it. Other SoloForce reviews were also impressed at the simplicity of the device.

Better than other chargers

For the ones who have tried out other wireless chargers before, they might have come across some common problems. One thing that most found with other chargers is that they quickly and easily overheat. This could ruin phones and cause permanent damage. With the SoloForce, reviewers have not experienced this problem. They even left four devices to charge at the same time for over an hour, and nothing overheated. And they even all fully charged at the same time.

Reviews report this device is made with better quality and provides protection around the edges where most people are likely to damage their devices. They express this device comes with them everywhere and they can toss it in the purse or gym bag without a single scratch.

SoloForce Pros

– Multiple charging capabilities, great for homes with many users

– Compatible with iPhone, Android, Mac, PC, to can keep all devices at full bars

– Easy to use and simple in design

– Perfect for travel, outdoor excursions, when on the go, or have too many devices to keep track of

– Illuminates dark spaces for safety

– Super durable and sturdy

– Designed to withstand shock and all weather

– Lightning fast charging, even with multiple devices plugged in

– Completely wireless charging without sacrificing quality, performance or speed

SoloForce Cons

– Only available online

Is there a money back guarantee?

Yes, the company offers a Money Back Guarantee. For shoppers who decide this is not the right product for them, simply send the device back in its original state and they’ll get their money back without hassle.

Final Recap

For customers who are in the market for a better, faster, reliable charger, this is it. The SoloForce wireless power bank can provide up to four devices with a full charge in no time. And because it is solar powered, it is economical, better for the environment, convenient, and better value compared to other chargers. This device is completely wireless and keeps everyone connected no matter where they are.

