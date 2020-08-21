SourceScrub Releases H1 2020 Best of Bootstrapped Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SourceScrub LLC, a data service provider for the financial services industry, has revealed their Best of Bootstrapped private company awards for the first half of 2020. The Best of Bootstrapped Awards highlight the best twenty-five private companies in software, healthcare, and financial services based on data from the SourceScrub platform. The Best of Bootstrapped lists are derived by looking at a combination of bootstrapped company growth signals including employee, job posting, marketing, web, and investor signals.

“Building a fast-growing company without institutional capital is a rare feat in its own right,” commented Frazier Miller, COO of SourceScrub. “These companies have distinguished themselves from an already rarified set of companies and have shown themselves to be the best of the best. We congratulate each and every one of them.” .

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Financial Services

1. NEXA Mortgage, LLC

2. Decision Research Corp.

3. Vervent, Inc.

4. Strategic Financial Solutions, LLC

5. Member First Mortgage, LLC

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-finance

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Healthcare

1. StratiFi Health, LLC

2. DearDoc, Inc.

3. Doxy.me, LLC

4. Resolution Bioscience, Inc.

5. Intellis, Inc.

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-healthcare

Top 5 Best of Bootstrapped in Software

1. Calendly, LLC

2. Proctorio, Inc.

3. Nspire Automation Pvt

4. LifeOmic Health, LLC

5. Vanta, Inc.

To Download the Full List: https://live.sourcescrub.com/best-of-bootstrapped-software

About SourceScrub

SourceScrub, LLC is the world’s leading data service covering purely private companies. Founded in 2015, the company services hundreds of the world’s top financial institutions helping them research, find and connect with private companies. SourceScrub leverages both human editing and machine learning techniques to build the most comprehensive and accurate data set available on the market. The Company has over 1 million companies in its database which is refreshed entirely every 30 days. Over 80% of the private companies covered have no existing venture capital or private equity investment providing its customers a unique data service unparalleled in the industry.

