SPA ONE-TWO for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

José held the lead under heavy pressure and both pit crews serviced the cars in near identical times, with the #7 pitting a lap after its sister car. Mike took the wheel and saw out the remaining 40 minutes, with Sébastien holding station in second until a brief late stop for fuel, crossing the line 34.170secs behind at the flag.

As the final third approached the sun made a rare appearance, allowing José and Kazuki to take their stints on dry tyres. The race entered its final hour under the safety car, bringing Kazuki on to the tail of José and setting up a tense duel heading into the final pit stop.

The WEC season now gears up for the biggest race of the year, the Le Mans 24 Hours, when TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will aim for a third successive victory in the TS050 HYBRID’s final appearance in the historic French event, which will take place on 19-20 September.

Hisatake Murata, Team President:

“It was a dramatic race and a fantastic result for our team. We didn’t expect a one-two here so credit to the drivers, mechanics and engineers for their great job in difficult conditions. Thank you also to the WEC and the FIA for their hard work to allow us to race again in a safe environment; everyone has made a big effort to put on a show today. Of course, it’s a pity we could not share such an exciting race with fans at the track, but I hope they nevertheless enjoyed it on TV; we appreciate their support. Now we all look forward to Le Mans, which is even more special for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing this year. We are all pushing to win this race for the third consecutive time with the TS050 HYBRID.”

Mike Conway (TS050 HYBRID #7):

“Big congratulations to the team. Our car crew, as well as José and Kamui, all did a great job in conditions that were not easy at all with heavy rain coming and going. It was a really challenging race because car #8 was really quick in sectors one and three, but we kept it together and it worked out well for us. With the success handicap we had, we just assumed we would finish third, maybe second if things went really well. But it’s been a great day and it’s a fantastic result.”

Kamui Kobayashi (TS050 HYBRID #7):

“I am very happy with this result. All the team did a great job this week, without any mistakes. During my stint the conditions were extremely difficult due to the rain; I couldn’t see anything and it was really hard to just stay on the track. But we were fighting with car #8 so I needed to push. On our car it was a perfect weekend which comes at the right time, just before Le Mans. We have some real momentum now.”

José María López (TS050 HYBRID #7):

“Today everything went in our favour; without the rain I think it would have been very tough to challenge Rebellion because they were very fast in dry conditions. So the weather gave us a chance to fight and we really took it; all the strategy calls we made on our car were the right ones. It has been a fantastic effort from the whole team, and particularly my team-mates. Now we are ready for Le Mans, our biggest race; even without spectators we will give everything to finally get the win that’s been missing for the #7 car over the past couple of years.”

Sébastien Buemi (TS050 HYBRID #8):

“I am a bit disappointed because we had a good chance to win the race today but unfortunately we did a few mistakes as a team on our car. We made a wrong tyre choice at the first pit stop and then we had a small issue which cost us time. It was a difficult race but we still came second and we helped TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to another one-two finish. Now we look forward to Le Mans and try to have a better race there.”

Kazuki Nakajima (TS050 HYBRID #8):

“It was a difficult race in tricky conditions, not exactly what you want after such a long break, so we are happy to secure a 1-2 for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. When I was driving, we had a safety car period and afterwards were very close to car #7. But we only had eight laps to catch them before the last pit stop when we always freeze the positions and this was not enough. The #7 crew did an excellent job today and they truly deserve the victory.”

Brendon Hartley (TS050 HYBRID #8):

“Spa certainly delivered an exciting race with all the combinations of weather. It was a great day for the team to score a one-two in very tricky conditions. I was out there during the very challenging heavy rain before the safety car. My eyes were wide open but I still couldn’t see much; it was not easy.On our side of the garage maybe we didn’t execute everything perfectly. Car #7 performed well and they deserved the victory so congratulations to them. We have some areas to improve on our car so this was a good dress rehearsal for Le Mans.” 6 HOURS OF SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS RESULTS:

1st #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 143 laps

2nd #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +34.170secs

3rd #1 Rebellion (Senna/Menezes/Nato)+1 lap

4th #22 United Autosports (Hanson/Albuquerque/Di Resta) +3 laps

5th #42 Cool Racing (Lapierre/Borga/Coigny) +4 laps

6th #29 Team Nederland (van Eerd/van der Garde/van Uitert) +4 laps