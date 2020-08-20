Sparta Adds Another Key Component to TruckSuite(TM) COVID-19 Safety Package

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the “Corporation” the “Company“, “Sparta Group“, “Sparta Capital” or “Sparta“) has entered into an agreement with dynaCERT Inc. to distribute their HydraGEN™ Technology to its TruckSuite™ customer base. The HydraGEN™ Technology is a carbon emissions reduction system that improves the operational efficiency of internal combustion engines.

The Dealer Agreement was put in place to complement the exclusive, symbiotic suite of COVID-19 safety tools that Sparta’s TruckSuite Canada™ division has been assembling, as previously announced in a July 16, 2020 news release.

How HydraGEN™ works…

The patented HydraGEN™ technology creates hydrogen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system that supplies gases through the air intake of an internal combustion engine (“ICE”) thus enhancing operational efficiency. The result… lower carbon emissions and improved fuel economy. Sparta has been following dynaCERT’s distribution progress, including expanding their reach into the United States, as well as Europe, and most recently, their announcement for achieving the acclaimed United Nations Smart City status. While based in Toronto, dynaCERT has a growing national and international reputation as a dynamic energy company.

As previously announced, the suite of COVID-19 safety tools will be branded through the company’s TruckSuite™ division, which was originally designed to look after the health of trucks, but has been extended to the health of truckers as well, due to the unusual times we are living in. On July 23, 2020 Sparta issued a news release announcing a licensing agreement to distribute and co-develop a package of nanotechnology formulations aimed at killing harmful pathogens on the drivers and in their cabs, then on August 7, 2020 Sparta issued another news release announcing the signing of a distribution agreement with SBL Testing Technologies to provide fast COVID-19 antibody testing and analysis for truckers [who are putting their lives at risk every day]. Now with the addition of the HydraGen™ technology, it is expected that all the offered benefits will be provided with little or no additional operational cost.

“We’re pleased to secure this agreement with dynaCERT so this promising technology can be made available to our client base. It’s vitally important for us to continue to add to our environmental technology arsenal to further help our customers lower their carbon footprint and find energy efficiencies. In essence, TruckSuite™ with all its available components, including the HydraGEN™ is about health – health of the vehicle, health of the driver, health of the planet and health of the bottom line for operators,” said Sparta President and CTO, John O’Bireck.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT stated, “The COVID-19 imperative to provide testing and health product to truckers in North America is fully supported by dynaCERT. As Sparta markets such high-profile COVID-19 products to trucking fleets, we are pleased that our patented HydraGEN™ Technology will be featured side by side for this huge market. Clean safe air, inside and outside the cab of every truck, is excellent co-branding for both dynaCERT and Sparta.”

At the heart of the TruckSuite™ Canada package is a very powerful bi-directional TreeFrog™ data processing system that allows TruckSuite™ to communicate in real-time with the inter-workings of every vehicle in the network on a 24/7 basis, including with the HydraGEN™. The data gathering, in combination with various industry tools, enables TruckSuite™ to help significantly reduce the Owner/Operator’s costly vehicle downtime – and maximize valuable vehicle uptime. Successful participation in the TruckSuite™ program means the vehicle operator can – Just Drive.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT’s patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. The technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta’s network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses. Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SAY“. Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

TruckSuite™ Canada is a technology-driven support program that provides fleet Owners/Operators with many of the necessary tools to be competitive in their market. Ltd. As one of the subsidiaries of Sparta Group, TruckSuite™ offers comprehensive maintenance, including roadside emergency assistance; emergency repair with competitive pricing for parts and labour; complete warranty coverage; as well as TripVision®, an integrated vehicle health and safety management system that presents vital information in an easy-to-understand format saving both time and money. TruckSuite™ encourages driver retention between the fleet and independent owner/operator. A secure portal allows fleet Owners/Operators to store any truck-related documents in a safe, easy to access place. For additional information please go to www.trucksuitecanada.ca.

Cautionary Statements:

