STABILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Company Sees U.S. Activity Recovering and Mexico Acceleration Beginning in Q3
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Stabilis Energy, Inc., (“Stabilis” or the “Company”) (OTCQX:SLNG) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Sequential Quarter Results
For the second quarter (“current quarter”) Stabilis reported revenues of $5.0 million, a 64% decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (“preceding quarter”) primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the related shutdown of many businesses, and the resulting decrease in industrial activity. Revenues from Stabilis’ LNG segment decreased by $8.5 million (68%) in the current quarter on a 62% decrease in gallons delivered. The Company delivered 4.6 million LNG gallons to customers in the quarter. Utilization of the George West liquefier declined to 31% in the current quarter versus 74% in the preceding quarter. Power Delivery segment revenues fell by 25% to $1.0 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was a loss of $0.8 million in the current quarter, a $2.3 million decrease from the preceding quarter. The net loss for the current quarter increased to $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the preceding quarter.
Calendar Quarter Results
Revenues in the current quarter decreased $6.1 million (55%) compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (“prior year quarter”) as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, partially offset by revenues resulting from the closing of the Company’s business combination with American Electric Technologies (“AETI”) subsequent to the prior year quarter. LNG segment revenues decreased by $7.1 million (64%). Utilization of the George West liquefier was 31% in the current quarter versus 76% in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter decreased by $2.5 million and the net loss for the current quarter increased by $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on activity levels during the second quarter in both the LNG and Power Delivery segments. The LNG segment, which is focused on North America, experienced activity declines and project delays across most of our customer sectors, particularly with upstream oil and gas and industrial customers.
The Company’s Power Delivery segment has its primary operational presence in Brazil, which currently has the second highest number of reported COVID-19 cases behind the United States. Our Brazilian activities were impacted in the second quarter by shutdowns, work restrictions and quarantines at customer sites.
BOMAY, the Company’s joint venture in China, returned to profitability in the second quarter as normal operations resumed.
Outlook and Liquidity
The Company experienced a low point in LNG gallons delivered in May and volumes have increased in each subsequent month since then. Sales activity is improving in multiple sectors, including aerospace, infrastructure, and marine. We have booked several new contracts with U.S. based customers during the quarter, including a contract to provide LNG to a large aerospace customer and a contract to support a major marine bunkering project.
We have signed contracts with several new customers in Mexico, including a greenhouse operator and a provider of remote power generation services. Additionally, we have contracts with several Mexican mining customers in the final stages of negotiation.
We believe that these new customers in the U.S. and Mexico will significantly diversify our end market exposure and, thereby, reduce our reliance on the upstream oil and gas sector and provide a meaningful improvement in current utilization for our George West liquefier.
While we are encouraged by the recent activity increases, contract awards and resurgence in bidding activity in our LNG business, at this time it remains uncertain how quickly we will be able to return to pre-pandemic revenue and EBITDA levels.
In Brazil, our backlog is currently at record levels. The timing of converting the backlog to revenue is dependent on a variety of factors including the Brazilian government’s response to the pandemic and our customers’ pace and timing of activity.
During the second quarter, we received a cash dividend of $1.8 million from our Chinese joint venture and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $7.1 million.
Stabilis Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|
Revenue
|
LNG product
|$
|2,884
|$
|8,699
|$
|12,015
|$
|18,953
|
Rental, service and other
|2,119
|2,396
|6,826
|5,117
|
Total revenues
|5,003
|11,095
|18,841
|24,070
|
Operating expenses:
|
Cost of LNG product
|2,551
|5,616
|8,648
|13,098
|
Cost of rental, service and other
|1,790
|1,696
|4,708
|3,110
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,368
|2,211
|5,554
|4,203
|
Depreciation expense
|2,266
|2,295
|4,536
|4,585
|
Total operating expenses
|8,975
|11,818
|23,446
|24,996
|
Loss from operations before equity income
|(3,972
|)
|(723
|)
|(4,605
|)
|(926
|)
|
Net equity income from foreign joint ventures’ operations:
|
Income from equity investments in foreign joint ventures
|1,001
|–
|887
|–
|
Foreign joint ventures’ operations related expenses
|(53
|)
|–
|(113
|)
|–
|
Net equity income from foreign joint ventures’ operations
|948
|–
|774
|–
|
Loss from operations
|(3,024
|)
|(723
|)
|(3,831
|)
|(926
|)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|(15
|)
|(1
|)
|(26
|)
|(4
|)
|
Interest expense, net – related parties
|(242
|)
|(295
|)
|(482
|)
|(604
|)
|
Other income
|(13
|)
|(19
|)
|25
|(63
|)
|
Gain from disposal of fixed assets
|–
|–
|11
|–
|
Total other income (expense)
|(270
|)
|(315
|)
|(472
|)
|(671
|)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|(3,294
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(4,303
|)
|(1,597
|)
|
Income (benefit) tax expense
|169
|–
|210
|–
|
Net loss
|(3,463
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(4,513
|)
|(1,597
|)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|–
|28
|–
|207
|
Net loss attributable to Stabilis Energy, Inc.
|$
|(3,463
|)
|$
|(1,066
|)
|$
|(4,513
|)
|$
|(1,804
|)
|
|
Common Stock Data:
|
Net loss per common share:
|
Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic and diluted
|16,887,194
|13,178,750
|16,853,438
|13,178,750
|
|
EBITDA
|$
|(771
|)
|$
|1,553
|$
|741
|$
|3,596
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|(771
|)
|1,721
|741
|4,023
Revenues by Segment
(unaudited in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|
Revenue
|
LNG
|$
|4,027
|$
|11,095
|$
|16,555
|$
|24,070
|
Power Delivery
|976
|–
|2,286
|–
|
Total Revenue
|$
|5,003
|$
|11,095
|$
|18,841
|$
|24,070
Gallons Delivered
(unaudited in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|
Gallons Delivered
|
George West
|2,726
|6,885
|9,415
|12,122
|
3rd Party
|1,871
|4,072
|7,128
|10,253
|
Total Gallons Delivered
|4,597
|10,957
|16,543
|22,375
Stabilis Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,056
|$
|3,979
|
Accounts receivable, net
|1,499
|5,945
|
Inventories, net
|187
|209
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,114
|3,583
|
Due from related parties
|–
|–
|
Total current assets
|10,856
|13,716
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|55,983
|60,363
|
Right-of-use assets
|841
|965
|
Goodwill
|4,453
|4,453
|
Investments in foreign joint ventures
|9,174
|10,521
|
Other noncurrent assets
|303
|308
|
Total assets
|$
|81,610
|$
|90,326
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current portion of long-term notes payable – related parties
|$
|2,140
|$
|1,000
|
Current portion of finance lease obligation – related parties
|2,394
|3,440
|
Current portion of operating lease obligations
|315
|364
|
Short-term notes payable
|307
|558
|
Accrued liabilities
|3,796
|5,018
|
Accounts payable
|2,979
|4,728
|
Total current liabilities
|12,244
|15,108
|
Long-term notes payable, net of current portion – related parties
|4,937
|6,077
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion – related parties
|–
|648
|
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
|594
|650
|
Deferred compensation
|87
|–
|
Deferred income taxes
|28
|–
|
Total liabilities
|18,657
|22,483
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|–
|–
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 16,896,626 and 16,800,612 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|17
|17
|
Additional paid-in capital
|90,906
|90,748
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(826
|)
|(291
|)
|
Accumulated deficit
|(27,144
|)
|(22,631
|)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|62,953
|67,843
|
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|81,610
|$
|90,326
Non-GAAP Measures
Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|
Net Loss
|$
|(3,463
|)
|$
|(1,038
|)
|$
|(4,513
|)
|$
|(1,597
|)
|
Depreciation
|2,266
|2,295
|4,536
|4,585
|
Net Interest Expense
|257
|296
|508
|608
|
Income Tax Expense
|169
|–
|210
|–
|
EBITDA
|(771
|)
|1,553
|741
|3,596
|
Special Items(1)
|–
|168
|–
|427
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(771
|)
|$
|1,721
|$
|741
|$
|4,023
(1) Special Items include the following:
Transaction and share registration costs related to AETI, Chart, and Diverse transactions of $0.2 million and $0.4 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
