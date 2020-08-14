StageZero Announces Second Quarter Analyst and Investor Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences (“StageZero” or the “Company”) (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its Second Quarter 2020 operational results after market close on Friday, August 14, 2020. StageZero’s Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and online presentation at 8:30 am ET on Monday August 17th to review the operational results and discuss business developments for the period and to date.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Monday August 17, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/36633

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Replay Number:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 36633

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (live virus) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as “expects”, “will” and similar expressions, which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company’s ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

rgreco@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

