Strattner Financial Group Subsidiary Signs MOA with The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – (IPAWS) Program Management Office; Developing Connection for Emergency Messaging, Public Alert and Warning System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Strattner Financial Group also known as Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG) announces today that its subsidiary Strattner Technologies LLC signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Program Management Office (PMO), which will remain in effect for three years, is to establish a management agreement between Strattner Technologies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regarding the development, management, operation, and security of a connection between Strattner Alerts, owned by Strattner Technologies, and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System – Open Platform for Emergency Networks (IPAWS-OPEN) owned by FEMA.

Strattner Alerts is a service being developed by Strattner Technologies LLC with the mission to build a SaaS, mobile app and web service system capable of sending the relevant messages to the right audiences to ensure public safety of the American People.

IPAWS-OPEN is the backbone system that structures the alert and distributes the message from one interoperating and/or interconnected system (message sender) to another interoperating and/or interconnected system (message recipient).

The expected benefit of this agreement is to enable information interoperability across emergency response organizations and systems as intended by the IPAWS Initiative.

The authority for the agreement between FEMA and Strattner Technologies is based on the Executive Order 13407 of June 26, 2006, Public Alert Warning System. The Public Alert and Warning System Executive Order states, “It is the policy of the United States to have an effective, reliable, integrated, flexible, and comprehensive system to alert and warn the American people…establish or adopt, as appropriate, common alerting and warning protocols, standards, terminology, and operating procedures for the public alert and warning system to enable interoperability and the secure delivery of coordinated messages to the American people”. In response, FEMA established the IPAWS Program Management Office (PMO) in April 2007.

About The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was established to coordinate the federal government’s role in preparing for, preventing, mitigating the effects of, responding to, and recovering from all domestic disasters, whether natural or man-made, including acts of terror.

About Strattners

Strattner Financial Group is a diversified alternative investment management firm focused on growing and managing groups assets, commercial interests, subsidiaries and services across a broad spectrum of industries where the firm identifies value.

