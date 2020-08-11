Support.com Announces CEO Transition

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Lance Rosenzweig to succeed Rick Bloom as President and CEO as of August 10. Rick will step down as CEO following a successful four years with the company. To ensure a seamless transition, Rick will continue as Support.com’s Principal Financial Officer for the next few months and will remain an active member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Josh Schechter, Chairman of the Board said, “Rick has done a terrific job leading Support.com through a difficult period of transition and returning the company to profitability. He resolved numerous substantial legal issues and successfully repositioned the company for its next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board, we thank Rick for his dedication to Support.com.”

Rick stated, “It has been an extremely rewarding experience leading Support.com over the last four years. In addition to driving bottom line results, we’ve built a talented team and launched a line of tech support services that have established a strong foundation. I am looking forward to Support.com’s next phase of growth under Lance.”

Lance Rosenzweig is a seasoned industry veteran, with over twenty-five years’ experience as a successful public and private company CEO and board member. In the customer support industry, Lance has served as CEO of Startek, Aegis USA, and PeopleSupport, which he co-founded.

“We are pleased to welcome Lance Rosenzweig as Support.com President and CEO,” Mr. Schechter added. “Lance has led some of our industry’s fastest growing and most successful companies, and we look forward to his leadership and strategic insights in driving Support.com ahead.”

Mr. Rosenzweig said, “I am tremendously excited about the future for Support.com. The company has spent over twenty years architecting its platform and perfecting the operation of its customer and technical support solutions delivered exclusively from home. I look forward to working with our team to ignite our growth, offer new value-added solutions for our clients, and develop greater career opportunities for our employees.”

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered from home. The company has more than 20 years’ experience providing high quality customer and technical support services to global enterprise clients, as well as small businesses and individual consumers. The company’s skilled employees and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 customer and technical support issues consumers face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey omnichannel solutions and digital support experiences across its client base. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

