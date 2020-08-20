TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company“) (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan an aggregate of 1,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.46 with 1,100,000 options exercisable for a period of five years and 200,000 options exercisable for a period of two years.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact:

Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602597/Talisker-Grants-Options