The Dessert Ladies and Biens Chocolate Centerpieces: Changing the Game in the Edible Gifting Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Is there anything sweeter than a box of chocolates delivered directly to people’s doorstep as an expression of gratitude?

For mother and daughter Geraldine Keogh and Lindsay Smith, the lack of local gift specialists that use the highest quality ingredients and present options for customization of chocolate gifts and theme-based event desserts pushed them to launch The Dessert Ladies in 2010.

Not the type of people to settle for average, the mother-daughter tandem set out with a shared dream to help companies and retail clients express gratitude, celebration, or any uplifting message through delightful customized gifts. An added flair to their service is the unique ability to make each dessert a direct reflection of the client’s brand, family, or any theme under the sun.

Since then, the company has been shipping delicious custom gifts to people’s doorsteps and events nationwide after partnering with Century 21. In 2015, the company expanded to their Dessert Ladies Events, where they serve their signature masterpiece cake centerpiece, offering to fully decorate the event space and even staffing for special occasions. All of the services are geared to make a memorable and transformative experience for their clients and guests.

After the success of The Dessert Ladies, another opportunity has arrived for the mother-daughter team in the form of acceptance into the Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Business 2018 Program. The experience was incredibly invaluable, and unlike any other, they were given greater access to education, capital, and business support services.

Goldman Sachs and the CEO himself, David Solomon, have been instrumental in reaching across the boardroom table to small businesses like The Dessert Ladies across the country to give them the help that they needed in the industry. Even with the ongoing pandemic, Goldman Sachs has extended their help to the 10,000 Small Business Alumni by empowering their small business leaders with a voice on Capitol Hill.

Geraldine and Lindsay used the advancement program to jumpstart and launch the Biens Chocolate Centerpieces spin-off company, inspired by their most popular product Biens, a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate cake truffle. The patent-pending and one-of-a-kind shippable chocolate centerpiece display can be fully customized, from chocolate flavors to company logos, and is the ultimate solution for an unforgettable and decadent corporate gift.

Other custom touches include a themed-lid that features the company’s gold logo for a touch of luxury and a uniquely designed hexagonal clear gift packaging that optimizes the view of the Bien Centerpiece. It is an all-around feast for the eyes, stomach, and soul.

For Geraldine and Lindsay, showing appreciation and gratitude is an art that is often overlooked. The duo plan to change that through their companies and the steadily growing team they have. As business owners show their clients and staff appreciation, a massive difference can be seen in the overall perception of the work environment and increase in their value as an employee or client.

The prosperity of the two companies brings excitement to everyone involved, and Geraldine and Lindsay hope they can continue sending delicious expressions of gratitude everywhere, including all around the world.

Company: The Dessert Ladies and Biens Chocolate Centerpieces

Email: order@dessertladies.com

Phone number: 908-340-7321

Website: DessertLadies.com and BiensCC.com

