The Pivotal Companies Creates Solutions and Company-Specific Strategies for Any Kind of Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2020 / The Pivotal Companies has worked with numerous business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs since its foundation, and it is now one of the leading consultative firms in the country. It is also the parent company of Student Housing Expert, Space Invaders Marketing, and Social Theory, Inc., all of which have played significant roles in a variety of businesses.

The Pivotal Companies serves as a turning point for many businesses. Over the years, The Pivotal Companies has built a reputation as a one-stop-shop for a variety of businesses in the country. The company knows that there is no universal and clear-cut solution for the problems that distinct companies face. Understanding this reality, The Pivotal Companies has formed a team of industry experts who specialize in different areas like digital and traditional marketing, property management, consultancy, etc. As a result, the team is able to create extensive blueprints for companies of any kind.

“We create out-of-the-box solutions that are brand-specific, through relentless perseverance to drive success, produce measurable results, and balance business objectives that resonate with your brands’ target demographic.” This is the brand of The Pivotal Companies.

They’ve worked with numerous owners, investors, and asset managers of housing communities for families and students. The Pivotal Companies has also consulted with entrepreneurs, ranging from start-ups to top executives of companies, in coming up with specific strategies that are focused on achieving the company goals, and seeing them through the execution.

The Pivotal team’s extensive industry knowledge and tenure in the Multi-Family and Student Housing sectors, caters to many third party management companies such as the Cardinal Group, Asset Campus/Living, Waypoint Student Living, IPA, Campus Advantage, Peak Campus, Landmark, and GreyStar, to mention a few.

At The Pivotal Companies, the focus is on their clients. They work as an extension of the team in finding appropriate solutions and encourage them to create flawless plans that are tightly monitored for execution. Their tight-knit group of experts assures a holistic and practical resolution.

“When our team is working on an asset you get eight sets of expert eyes looking at your asset, creating an intentional, strategic, and well thought out strategy and plan, following it through its execution,” said the CEO.

The founder of The Pivotal Companies, Monica Morgan, has more than 25 years of experience in the multifamily and housing sectors. She’s consulted and assisted business professionals by the hundreds and is now leading a team of experts who are guiding hundreds more in making their businesses reach their desired outcomes.

Whether a full-service or boutique-style property management partnerships or full-funnel marketing campaigns, their team assures that they are done seamlessly. With a total of over 99 years of experience, the staff of The Pivotal Companies is well-versed in maneuvering the company’s and the individual asset’s needs, budget, market structure, and capabilities. Their innovative, company-specific, and time-tested array of strategies provide leverage for entrepreneurs.

The company is planning to partner with all types of entrepreneurs this year, while the majority of their work is currently in the multifamily housing and hospitality industries. During the COVID-19 crisis, the team has remained focus on creating solutions for distance marketing, such as virtual tours, sales and leadership training, as well as collections training, to aid in learning to lead with empathy during such an unprecedented time. During this time of uncertainty, Morgan and her team remain positive. They are currently meeting and working on strategies to allow teams to achieve their goals, whilst keeping the client’s organization long term strategies at the forefront. The Pivotal Team’s prowess in the Multi-Family, and Student Housing sectors specifically, work to create out-of-the-box solutions for many companies, assets, and start-ups throughout the country. The current challenges faced within the housing industry at large, are a perfect candidate for intentional, strategic marketing plans, and operations, that solve roadblocks many housing providers are facing. Their full suite of services can be found on their website.

Company: The Pivotal Companies

Email: Monica@ThePivotalCompanies

Phone number: 470-238-6006

Website: ThePivotalCompanies.com

SOURCE: The Pivotal Companies

