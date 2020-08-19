The Save Mart Companies Renews Multi-Year Price Optimization Agreement With Revionics

Revionics will continue to work closely with all Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores to strategically transform the grocer’s pricing capability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revionics, a provider of retail pricing, promotions, markdowns and advanced analytics solutions, today announced that The Save Mart Companies (TSMC), a privately held food chain with 206 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx, has renewed a multi-year agreement for Revionics’ SaaS-based Price Optimization Solution. A customer since 2014, TSMC has renewed its contract with Revionics to continually refresh and reconfigure its pricing solution and adapt to shoppers’ shifting demands.

“We recognize that there’s a need to evolve and keep pace with how the market is changing,” expressed Oscar Pena, The Save Mart Companies’ Sr. Director of Pricing & Data Integrity. “Revionics has proven to be a strong partner in providing the capability and expertise we need to align pricing with our business goals, and we look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Since partnering with Revionics, TSMC has realized the value of using Revionics’ science-based AI solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. By equipping the grocer with insights to manage and optimize its pricing strategies and tactics, the company has seen year-over-year ROI that has supported organizational growth and efficiency. With the ability to forecast and measure the impact of price changes, TSMC can maximize profit opportunities and adopt localized, consistent and competitive pricing.

“Our renewed partnership with The Save Mart Companies demonstrates the value of our pricing optimization solution in helping retailers grow market share, improve profitability and align with shoppers’ needs,” said Scott Zucker, SVP of Global Customer Success, Revionics. “Revionics will continue to provide Save Mart with targeted, relevant pricing to enhance customer engagement and deliver excellent business results, even as the market changes.”

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and advanced analytics. Created by retail experts, Revionics’ cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today’s dynamic retail landscape.

The Save Mart Companies operates 206 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky and Save Mart. The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

