The Second “Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards” Receive Overwhelming Response – Attracts Over 70 Student Teams

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited (“Chun Wo”), a key member of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“Asia Allied Infrastructure” or “the Group”) (stock code: 00711.HK), is pleased to announce that the second “Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards” (the “Awards”) has received an overwhelmingly favorable response, attracting applications from over 70 student teams as of 30 April. This year’s theme “Engineers for a Smarter Future” aims to encourage full-time students of tertiary institutions in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to solve problems relating to infrastructure, technology and social development in the city through engineering design.

Microsoft Webinar – Digital Transformation for Smart City with Microsoft AI

To increase participating teams’ understanding of how to get involved in smart city development with the latest technologies, the Awards have invited Mr. Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong, to join a webinar on 24 August. During the occasion, he introduced and shared with over 40 students the usages of Microsoft AI technology, including the tools for analyzing data efficiently, which in turn can enhance the quality of their proposals, leading ultimately to the advancement of the smart city.

Sr Stephen Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Chun Wo Construction Holdings Company Limited, said, “I am extremely delighted that the second ‘Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards’ have received a highly encouraging response, with the number of participating teams exceeding last year. I would like to thank Microsoft Hong Kong for providing information on Microsoft’s AI technology, so that students can understand its application in data analysis, leading to higher quality proposals. Through the ‘Awards’, Chun Wo hopes to stimulate young minds to develop innovative solutions relating to infrastructure, technology and social development in the city. I am looking extremely forward to the proposals from all the participating teams, and I wish that they all deliver outstanding performances in the final judging stage, so that ultimately, the most distinguished team becomes the award winner.”

The second “Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards” will have three tiers of winners – Gold, Silver and Bronze, and three merit awards to acknowledge outstanding ideas. The Gold Award winner will receive a cash prize of HK$100,000, with the cash prizes of the Gold, Silver, Bronze and three merit awards combined amounting to HK$200,000. In addition to the attractive cash awards, the winning team of the Gold Award can also join the “Experience trip for start-ups in the Greater Bay Area” as well as participate in the two-year “2+1 Post-Award Program” which provides resources and technical assistance to the team to execute their ideas.

Teams can choose to participate in one or more of the five categories: Smart Construction, Smart Living, Smart Environment, Smart Mobility and Smart Public. The deadline for submitting a detailed proposal is 1 September. This year’s judging will include the following grading: 20% on objectives and intended results, 60% on engineering solutions, and 20% on commercial value.

Important Dates

1 September: Deadline for submission of proposal

October: First round screening

Late November: Interview and presentation of shortlisted candidates and Award Presentation Ceremony

For more details of the “Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards 2020”, please visit: www.cwisa.com.

Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited

Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited (“Chun Wo”) was founded in 1968 and is a key subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK). The Company is principally engaged in the core construction and property development businesses with the professional capability to undertake large integrated construction projects. Recent examples of large infrastructure projects in Hong Kong within which the Company has undertaken works include the Central-Wan Chai Bypass, Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Infrastructure, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building and so on.

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK)

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“Asia Allied Infrastructure”) is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 00711. The Group operates businesses such as construction engineering and management, construction consultancy, property development and assets leasing, security and facility management, tunnel management, construction financing, premium safe deposit box leasing as well as an online construction materials procurement and management platform and a quality international education platform. Its subsidiary Chun Wo is a renowned construction contractor and property developer in Hong Kong. Chun Wo’s solid construction experience and professional capabilities have enabled the Group to seize suitable development opportunities, allowing the Group to enhance its overall profitability and investment value.

