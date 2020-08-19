Tim Chey Talks About His “Journey to Hell’

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / We sat down with prolific faith-based director Tim Chey to talk about his new movie, ‘Journey to Hell’ which is currently in post-production. He’s been editing furiously with his team of visual effect supervisors and editors to prepare for the June 2021 nationwide theater release.

He graciously granted us time to talk about the motion picture industry during this unprecedented time in world history.

First, what do you make of this Covid-19 situation?

I’m very concerned about many things. I don’t think it’s good to lock down healthy people. There’s almost no counter-arguments against the lock downs. But Sweden and Taiwan are doing just fine without locking down the entire population. I’d just like to have more serious discussions about this without the name-calling and politics.

Tell us about this new movie, “Journey to Hell”?

Yes – it’s based on a well-known novel of a man who rejected Christ in his lifetime. He thought he was a Christian, but wasn’t. I changed the ending to make it completely uplifting and made his entire journey a dream! So he journeys to hell and comes back a changed man. It’s really a happy ending movie.

You just gave away the ending! Why?

I had to because no one would go if it’s just about a man being in hell! (Laughs)

Is this the first Christian movie about hell?

I think so. I can’t think of any true Christian films made about a literal Biblical hell.

Many pundits think ‘Journey to Hell’ could be a big hit at the box office. What are your thoughts?

A big hit for me is many people coming to Jesus. I just want people to understand how real hell is. But yes faith-based films are red-hot financially. The key is having marketing funds and we’re currently raising $10 million for prints and advertising to be on 2,000 theaters in June 2021.

A lot of the Hollywood studios are shut down, so June next year is a great time, correct?

Yes! There’s not a lot of fresh content or movies being made right now. So we’re in perfect timing with June. A lot of big movies like ‘Mulan’ and ‘Greyhound’ went straight to VOD so we don’t have a lot of competition for June next year. Good point.

In your incredible trailer, it shows there are some Christians who might not be saved. How so?

The scariest two verses in the entire Bible is Matthew 7:22-23 where Jesus says, “Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’ The Lord is directing this at the luke-warm Christians because non-Believers are not prophesying in His name, right?

You’ve mentioned that you believe we’re in the last days. How so?

Jesus spoke of the very times we’re living in in Matthew and Revelation. But I’m a firm Believer in the Rapture in that the character of God throughout the entire Bible never has Him destroying the wicked and righteous at the same time. Only the Rapture will rescue his church before the seven years of tribulation that will come on the entire earth.

‘Journey to Hell’ hits theaters nationwide in June 2021.

