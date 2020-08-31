Today, August 31, is the 2020 Form 2290 Deadline for Truckers

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / For most of America’s 3.5 million truckers, the 2020 Form 2290 deadline is today. Failing to file Form 2290 by midnight on August 31 will result in serious IRS penalties and possibly even the suspension of IRP registration.

Those who miss the deadline will be immediately penalized an additional 4.5% of their owed tax amount. Additionally, a current stamped Schedule 1 (proof of 2290 filing) is required to maintain IRP registration.

ExpressTruckTax, a product of SPAN Enterprises, leads the way in making it possible for truckers to file Form 2290 on time. With their innovative e-filing solution, truckers can file with any device and from anywhere — even the cab of their truck.

“Over the last ten years, we have streamlined Form 2290 e-filing so that it now takes less than 5 minutes to fill out and file,” says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “There is no better solution for meeting the 2290 deadline than ExpressTruckTax.”

Returns transmitted through ExpressTruckTax are typically accepted by the IRS within minutes, meaning truckers will get their stamped Schedule 1 almost instantly. When paper filing Form 2290, the same process can take several weeks.

With the exclusive ExpressGuarantee from ExpressTruckTax, truckers are guaranteed that their 2290 return will be accepted and they will receive their Schedule 1, or their money back. If the 100% US-based customer support team cannot get a return accepted, they will refund the entirety of the filing fee, no questions asked.

The ExpressTruckTax customer support team is available during extended hours until the Form 2290 deadline. Clients can have their questions answered in English or Spanish until late in the evening by calling 704.234.6005.

Pricing starts at just $9.90 for a single truck. Truckers who still need to file are encouraged to go to www.ExpressTruckTax.com.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company’s mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

CONTACT:

Caleb Flachman | Marketing

Caleb@spanenterprises.com

704-234-7120 ext. 101

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/603867/Today-August-31-is-the-2020-Form-2290-Deadline-for-Truckers