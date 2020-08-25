Triumph Enterprises Appoints Mark O’Donnell as Chief Growth Officer

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triumph Enterprises, Inc. has appointed Mark O’Donnell as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

“Mark brings over 25 years of federal contracting service and leadership to this position that will serve Triumph well going forward,” said Shane Thrailkill, Triumph’s Chairman and CEO. “2020 has been a busy year for Triumph with a lot of progress in strengthening our corporate culture and developing our leaders during these difficult pandemic times. We’ve continued to make progress operationally, which has helped position the company for future growth. In addition to building internal operating efficiencies, we have been searching for C-Suite talent and are pleased we identified and secured a strategic growth leader like Mark.”

“I am very pleased to be joining a motivated and very talented Triumph Team as their new CGO and helping to chart the next chapter in our growth. Triumph is driven by enabling our client’s mission and our success is built on a set of strong core values and a passion for what we do each day,” O’Donnell said.

About Triumph

Triumph is an employee-owned company incorporated in Virginia in 2005. Triumph has risen to meet the Federal Government’s growing need for mission-critical Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Data Visualization, and Program Management expertise and has cultivated a strong track record of success. Triumph’s pursuit of excellence is driven by an emphasis on Client Focus, Integrity, Imagination and Employee Engagement—the Core Values that motivate and inspire its leadership, employees, business practices, and company culture.

