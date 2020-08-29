World Class Extractions Delays Reporting Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2020

VANCOUVER / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the “Company” or “World-Class“), announces that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it anticipates a delay in the filings of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020 (the “Financial Statements“), and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“), and related CEO and CFO certifications (the “Certifications“, together with the Financial Statements and the MD&A, the “Annual Filings“).

The Company will be relying on BC Instrument 51-517 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period of June 2 to August 31, 2020 (“BCI 51-517“) enacted by the British Columbia Securities Commission which provides relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain regulatory filings required to be made during the period June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020. The Company will be relying on the temporary exemptions pursuant to BC 51-517 with respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file the Financial Statements on or before the 120 th day after its financial year-end as required by subsection 4.2(b) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“ NI 51-102 “);

day after its financial year-end as required by subsection 4.2(b) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“ “); the requirement to file its the MD&A on or before the earlier of the 120 th day after its financial year-end and the date the Financial Statements are filed as required by subsection 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

day after its financial year-end and the date the Financial Statements are filed as required by subsection 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and the requirement to file the Certifications pursuant to Section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company is continuing to work diligently on the finalization of the Annual Filings and estimates that it will file the Annual Filings on or before October 12, 2020. In connection with utilizing the temporary relief and extensions for issuers provided pursuant to BCI 51-517, the Company confirms that, until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed, the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out that reflects the principles of Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company reports that the only material business developments since the filing of the Company’s interim financial reports for the period ended January 31, 2020 can be found in the Company’s news release dated April 1, 2020, April 20, 2020, April 24, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 3, 2020, June 29, 2020 and July 29, 2020 as filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Except as disclosed in this news release, there have been no material developments in respect of the Company that have occurred since the date of the last filed interim financial reports.

About World-Class

World- Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

