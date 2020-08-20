Xeris Pharmaceuticals Appoints John Shannon President and Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use (RTU) injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that its Board of Directors has promoted John P. Shannon to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Shannon will be responsible for commercial operations, commercial development activities, finance, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical operations, and human resources. Mr. Shannon will continue to report to Paul R. Edick, who remains as Xeris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Under John’s steadfast leadership over the last three years, Xeris has dramatically evolved with the approval and rapid uptake of Gvoke® and the advancement of our clinical programs, supported by the expansion of our footprint and infrastructure to sustain future growth. Our recent successes are a true testament to John’s vision, persistence, and creativity,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “John’s notable track record supports this new broadened role, and we look forward to fueling greater progress as he champions our team to continually advance our mission.”

“We have built a strong team and a broad pipeline of product opportunities, and we are currently experiencing early success with the Gvoke HypoPenTM launch — all of which positions us well for success,” said John P. Shannon, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am very excited about the momentum we have as a company and proud of the company we are building.”

Mr. Shannon joined Xeris in February 2017 as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Xeris, from 2015 until its acquisition in 2016, Mr. Shannon served as Chief Executive Officer and Director for Catheter Connections, Inc. Prior to that, from 2012 until its acquisition in 2014, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Durata Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company. From 2002 to 2012, he held several roles at Baxter Healthcare, including Vice President and General Manager of U.S. BioScience and General Manager, Global Hemophilia and Global Commercial Excellence. Mr. Shannon received a B.S. degree in biology with an emphasis in microbiology from Western Illinois University.

