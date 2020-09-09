Alicat Scientific Announces Its CODA Coriolis Series of Mass Flow Products

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / ​​Alicat Scientific, a division of Halma PLC, today announced the release of its CODA line of Coriolis-based mass flow meters and controllers. CODA joins Alicat’s line of globally recognized mass flow and pressure instrumentation as a high-precision, ultra-low flow solution capable of operating at high pressures.

Recognizing that the constraints placed on mass flow measurement, gas composition, stability, and pressure limit the effectiveness of certain technologies, Alicat introduces its line of Coriolis mass flow instruments, the CODA series. Corrosive gases have also presented a challenge to the effectiveness of traditional mass flow measurement. The CODA line of Coriolis instrumentation deploys a more resistant flow path, opening up the potential for more compatibility with aggressive fluid applications.

“Coriolis technology enables mass flow measurement for high-pressure, aggressive fluids, ultra-low flow, and high-precision applications,” said Ryan Barner, Director of New Product Development. “I’m excited about CODA and the impact it can have in both research and production environments.”

CODA demonstrates fast response times in direct measurement of mass flow. What makes the Coriolis line different is measurement independent of fluid composition allowing its application to a broader array of processes. CODA is also capable of measuring ultra-low flows and can operate at very high pressures, up to 3,500 PSI, further broadening application potential. CODA Coriolis products have been designed with real-world applications in mind. This line of instruments also features corrosion-resistant models and resistance to external vibration.

CODA Coriolis instruments are ideal for aerospace and fuel-cell applications where high pressures and corrosive fluids place high stresses on instrumentation while requiring extremely low failure tolerances. CODA Coriolis instruments are equally well-suited for biomedical research or food production where precision and ultra-low flows are required to maintain exacting purity standards.

CODA mass flow instruments: exacting standards in mass flow.

About Alicat

Digital Mass flow meters, mass flow controllers and pressure controllers have been the focus of Alicat Scientific Inc.’s business since its inception. Its mass flow meters and mass flow controllers are NIST traceable. Part of the international Halma group, Alicat Scientific designs and manufactures devices used in medical and scientific instrumentation, as well as specialized industrial applications, for high-precision measurement of gas and liquid flows.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies with a purpose to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day.

Our purpose drives every business decision we make and ensures we are working towards it every day. It defines the three broad market areas where we operate:

Safety: protecting life as populations grow and urbanise, and protecting worker safety

Environment: improving food and water quality, and monitoring air pollution

Health: meeting rising healthcare demand as growing populations age and lifestyles change

Media Contact:

Mathew Devitt​

mathew.devitt@alicat.com

1.888.290.6060

