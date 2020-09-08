Arcadia Settlements Group, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Integrated Financial Settlements, Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program

New partner’s “structured settlements” technology and services to help insurers exchange data securely and efficiently to support successful claim resolution

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arcadia–Arcadia Settlements Group (Arcadia) , a company that provides settlement consulting services, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Arcadia has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Since 1972, Arcadia has recognized the value of delivering long-term financial security to people impacted by sudden and serious injury. The company helps resolve conflicts, reduce litigation expenses, and create long-term financial security by providing settlement consulting services to people involved in personal injury claims. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, the company plans to develop a Ready for Guidewire integration that will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to Resolver, Arcadia’s modern web application developed to support the end-to-end claim resolution process.

“Our partnership with Guidewire further reinforces our commitment to providing our mutual clients with the best settlement results possible,” said Robert Lee, chief executive officer, Integrated Financial Settlements, the parent company of Arcadia. “Insurance companies will be able to utilize our secure data and file transfer protocols for efficient and secure data transfer, and we look forward to bringing these capabilities to our joint customers.”

“We welcome Arcadia to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “We are pleased to offer our shared customers the claims handling benefits that the integration between Guidewire ClaimCenter and Arcadia will provide.”

About Arcadia Settlements Group

Arcadia Settlements Group helps resolve conflicts, reduce litigation expenses, and create long-term financial security for people involved in personal injury claims through settlement consulting services. The company has a rich history as the first structured settlements firm in the world. In more than 45 years in business, Arcadia has helped settle over 300,000 claims involving structured settlement funding of over $30 billion. Arcadia has more than 160 experienced settlement professionals across 60 offices in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.teamarcadia.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

