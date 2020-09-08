Atlanta Luxury Brokerage, Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Awarded ‘Best Marketing Campaign’

Luxury Collection continues to raise the industry standard with their Fall/Winter 2019 campaign recently named ‘Best Marketing Campaign’ and their leader and SVP of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Lori Lane, awarded ‘People’s Choice.’

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties shines at Modern Luxury INTERIORS’ 2020 Real Estate Awards, winning “Best Marketing Campaign” for its 2019 Fall/Winter campaign, “Home is Your Playground.” This prestigious honor affirms that Luxury Collection continues to redefine luxury real estate marketing and establish itself as an industry leader.

“The intention behind all of our marketing campaigns is to create something aspirational and thought-provoking, that resonates with luxury and has not been seen before in traditional real estate marketing,” said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Luxury Collection. “My team and I poured so much into this campaign, and I am thankful to Modern Luxury for this recognition. I am fortunate that my team shares my passion for creating compelling marketing campaigns and can execute our company’s vision of storytelling with excellence.”

The campaign’s concept originated from the idea that home is the one place where you feel the most comfortable and where memories are not only made but cherished. Luxury Collection’s creative team planned and produced the entire campaign fully in-house. From the model and wardrobe to the selection of music and location, which was an exceptional Luxury Collection listing courtesy of Debra Johnston, the team meticulously thought out every detail.

In addition to winning “Best Marketing Campaign,” Luxury Collection’s Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, was named the 2020 “People’s Choice” Award recipient. Lane’s continued leadership has resulted in unprecedented success for Luxury Collection, even amidst the current events taking place in the world. Her passion for excellence has led to many award-winning initiatives and campaigns, and she continues to model creative leadership for her aspiring team.

“Lori is someone who not only motivates you but challenges you to be better, and I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this award,” said Michelle Sanchez, Director of Creative Services. “She can see the potential in an individual and draw upon their talents, shaping them to be the best that they can. I am thankful to have the opportunity to learn from Lori and grateful that she has played such a huge part in my professional development.”

“I am grateful to work with the most talented group of people in the industry and am humbled by the trust and confidence they place in me. They encourage me to bring the best version of myself every day,” said Lane, “Luxury Collection continues to emerge in the luxury market, and these awards are affirming what we at Berkshire Hathaway already believe. We truly are setting the standard for luxury real estate throughout the Greater Atlanta area.”

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, the division continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available. By tapping into Berkshire Hathaway’s vast global, national, and local networks, Luxury Collection listings receive maximum exposure resulting in more leads and closings for Luxury Collection properties. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

