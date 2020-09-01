BlackBerry to Host Annual Security Summit October 5-7; Agenda and Speakers Unveiled

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that registration for the 2020 BlackBerry Security Summit is now open. During the company’s seventh annual event, industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe will come together virtually to experience a blend of live and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on topics ranging from security in a remote working world, business continuity, Zero Trust/Zero Touch, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crisis communications for employee safety. Each topic and session will tie to the Summit theme of Intelligent Security Everywhere.

Spanning three days (October 5-7, 2020), the event will engage business leaders, channel partners and solutions providers to discuss the latest cybersecurity and business continuity challenges, and opportunities facing organizations in today’s hyper-connected world. Free to attend, the event will feature multiple keynote addresses with BlackBerry executives, product demos and how-to sessions, customer-led case studies, talks from BlackBerry’s Threat Research team as well as additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees’ understanding of the cybersecurity and enterprise technology landscape.

A first-look at the agenda includes:

Partner-Event : A dedicated Partner Summit featuring a panel discussion on BlackBerry’s Product Strategy and Roadmap. Hear from BlackBerry’s leadership team, product experts and partner leaders on their insights.

: A dedicated Partner Summit featuring a panel discussion on BlackBerry’s Product Strategy and Roadmap. Hear from BlackBerry’s leadership team, product experts and partner leaders on their insights. Conference Day One : John Chen (BlackBerry CEO and Executive Chairman) will deliver the opening keynote discussing BlackBerry’s commitment to innovation and moving the security industry forward. John will be followed by guest speaker Rob Smith , Research Director from Gartner’s Endpoint and Operations Security group who will speak about trends within the overall unified endpoint security (UES) market and implications for security buyers. Additional sessions will explore uses cases and best practices through themes such as crypto-jacking, business agility and business continuity.

: (BlackBerry CEO and Executive Chairman) will deliver the opening keynote discussing BlackBerry’s commitment to innovation and moving the security industry forward. John will be followed by guest speaker , Research Director from Gartner’s Endpoint and Operations Security group who will speak about trends within the overall unified endpoint security (UES) market and implications for security buyers. Additional sessions will explore uses cases and best practices through themes such as crypto-jacking, business agility and business continuity. Conference Day Two: Tom Eacobacci (BlackBerry President) and Charles Eagan (BlackBerry CTO) will deliver the Day Two kick-off keynote looking at BlackBerry’s platform differentiation and innovation roadmap. The day will focus on BlackBerry solutions and Advanced Threat Research. Dedicated breakout tracks will feature demonstrations and how-to sessions for BlackBerry’s secure communications and endpoint security & management products.

“Moving the BlackBerry Security Summit to a virtual format provides a wealth of new opportunities and a new forum for the cybersecurity community to discover, learn, and engage,” said Mark Wilson, CMO at BlackBerry. “We look forward to sharing ideas and bringing our audience together to explore key issues and topics with BlackBerry subject matter experts, customers and partners.”

