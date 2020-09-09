Breakout Star Mogul Chadd Black Inks New Book and Seminar Tour Deal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Celebrated African-American entrepreneur Chadd Black, popularly known as “The Mogul in the Making,” has an exciting project in the works that will help motivate aspiring individuals to start their own business. The highly relatable businessman and Mr Black Beauty TM brand owner just recently signed an agreement for his new book and seminar tour deal, Getting BLACK to Business, which is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Chadd Black is a self-made visionary entrepreneur who started from humble beginnings. Early on, Chadd knew that he was called to be a business person. When he was 15 years old, he started a simple business that offered ironing services for his family and friends. From the boy who believed that he could make it happen came The Chadd Black Awards, an annual celebration of local creatives who are recognized for their valuable contribution to Houston, Texas. This was launched in 2015.

In 2017, Chadd Black introduced The Chadd Black Academy to the world, a foundation developed to teach and use music as a form of therapy for children who are mentally, physically, or emotionally disabled and/or disturbed. The foundation reaches out to these children for free. In 2018, Chadd launched The 713 Agency, a talent agency that offers reasonably priced services to local artists. These services include music or business management, career consulting/ counseling, public relations, music production, and songwriting, to name a few. At present, it is the leading talent agency in Houston, Texas.

Due to his undeniable gift of being able to relate easily with people and his ability to maintain his dignity during disagreements, more and more people are being drawn to him to seek his wisdom on challenging life circumstances. From entertainers to public figures and local artists, they all seek out his consultancy and negotiation services. As he is known to be a person who never backs down easily from a healthy conflict, people who come to him are confident that he has their backs.

At present, Chadd Black is getting ready to launch his very own recording label dedicated to helping new artists reach their dream of becoming well-known in the music industry. The label will not only focus on building up their careers, but it will also train its artists to become responsible and exceptional entrepreneurs. When it comes to developing talents, Chadd is very strategic and unique in his approach. As a hands-on mentor, he imparts such an overwhelming positivity that motivates the artist to give his best performance.

“It’s not about what I wasn’t born into. For me, it’s about the legacy I leave behind,” explains Chadd Black.

As an expert brand management strategist, Chadd Black has extended valuable insights to major companies that include Atlantic Records, RCA Records, Epic Records, Sony Music, VH1, BET, Interscope Records, and WeTV. He is known to have given them helpful ideas on their digital campaigns and branding.

Interestingly, Chadd Black has accomplished his life goal, which he fondly calls “3 businesses by 30.” His recent venture, Mr Black Beauty TM, generated a six-figure income in just a span of six months. He will be revealing the details of how he made this happen in the first volume of his Build Your Brand With Mr Black Virtual Master Class happening this December 1, 2020.

At the rate that he is going, it is undeniable that Chadd Black is poised for more feats in the coming years. Not only is he dedicated to growing his businesses, but he is also deeply committed to staying involved in contributing to the city he truly loves.

