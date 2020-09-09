Bryant Davis hired as Financial Advisor in UBS Los Angeles Private Wealth Management office

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) is proud to announce that Bryant Davis has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President—Wealth Management in Los Angeles. Bryant will join the existing Private Wealth team in the market led by Jordan Hayes and Alex Phillips.

“On behalf of the entire UBS team, we look forward to partnering with Bryant to grow his business and continue to serve his clients with the best resources that UBS has to offer. There is no doubt that our highest expectations will be succeeded,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles County Complex Director at UBS PWM.

Bryant brings over 15 years of wealth management experience to the Phillips Hayes Group. Before joining UBS Private Wealth Management, Bryant spent over five years as a Senior Wealth Advisor with the Century City office of Comerica Bank. Prior to Comerica Bank, Bryant spent almost seven years with UBS Private Wealth Management as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate.

A native of Saugus, CA, Bryant earned his B.S. in business administration with a concentration in finance from Sonoma State University. Bryant holds a certificate in financial planning from U.C.L.A. He lives in Agoura Hills, CA with his wife Courtney, son Connor and daughter Madison. Bryant has been serving on the board of the Wildwoods Foundation for the last five years with his most recent position as Co-Chair. His interests include golf, travel, wine, hiking and spending time with friends and family.

