Cannon Financial Institute Announces Hybrid School Experience in Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cannon Financial Institute, a leading professional development firm dedicated to advancing financial professionals’ knowledge and skills in areas of technical, regulatory, and sales expertise, announced their plans for getting back to a face-to-face classroom environment beginning this September. The plan includes a hybrid approach which will allow students the ability to participate in-person at the American Management Association, Atlanta Executive Center, or virtually from wherever they choose.

“All of us have had to adapt to our new reality and deal with COVID-19. For nearly sixty years, our students have been able to join us at one of our campus locations around the country. This summer, we moved all our programs to a virtual format, and while the student response was overwhelmingly positive, it was not the same as an being in the classroom. For many of our students, they simply prefer to be in the classroom where they can be fully engaged and not distracted. In conjunction with the AMA’s Atlanta Executive Conference Center, we were able to establish an exciting way forward during this challenging time,” said Cannon’s President Shane O’Neill. “We will be delivering our Atlanta Schools both on-campus and online simultaneously. We are very excited to debut this hybrid experience at the end of September. We believe the American Management Association has done a fantastic job of ensuring CDC, FDA, and Georgia State safety guidelines are in their day-to-day practices and we are excited to provide both in-person and online options to keep our students professional development on-track,” continued O’Neill.

We are delighted to welcome back one of our most loyal customers to the Atlanta Conference Center” as stated by the Director of AMA’s US Conference Centers, John Murphy. “Upon reopening our Center, we put into place very strict cleaning protocols and we make sure that all adhere to the current CDC safety guidelines for social distancing and PPE rules” continued John Murphy. “Our Atlanta AMA Conference Center, as well as our other training centers, now allow for both simultaneous in-person and online training. So, whatever your comfort level, you can either join Cannon’s training sessions virtually or in-person by visiting our Atlanta Center.”

About Cannon Financial Institute

Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon’s offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon’s tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry’s evolving landscape. For additional information, visit http://www.cannonfinancial.com.

SOURCE Cannon Financial Institute