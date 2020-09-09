centrexIT Recognized as One of San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2020

Top-100 company represents one of the most engaged teams to work with in San Diego





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–centrexIT, an information technology (IT) services provider helping businesses thrive through technology, today announced the company’s placement within the top 100 listing of San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards 2020. Winners were recognized on Thursday, Aug. 27, during a virtual award ceremony hosted by San Diego Business Journal.

“Winning a place on the top 100 Best Places to Work list is a tremendous honor and a well-earned group accomplishment for us,” stated James Desson, president of centrexIT. “We take pride in operating as a seamless, unified team when providing support to our clients. This level of performance is only possible when each employee is empowered to initiate corporate change and operates in a caring culture based on mutual respect and common goals. As San Diego’s leading IT services provider, we set the bar high and are determined to excel in all areas, especially since so many businesses rely on us for their remote operations during these unusual times.”

To ensure each person has the power to be a contributing member in the company, centrexIT has a daily all-hands meeting on important topics, trains regularly on effective communication technique and prioritizes both formal and informal employee recognition. When the company moved to a 95% remote workforce earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, centrexIT quickly set up new online activities for employees to keep connected and engaged, including hosting virtual cooking shows, a deliver-to-your-door pizza party and virtual happy hours.

San Diego Business Journal works with a survey company called the Best Companies Group to determine who ranks within the 100 companies out of the estimated 262,000 businesses in San Diego. Participating businesses are positioned based on a two-part assessment process: 25% from employer information on benefits and activities available to employees and 75% from an anonymous employee experience survey determining employee engagement. The employee engagement survey measures key benchmarks such as the performance of the leadership team, frequency and quality of corporate communications, satisfaction with job benefits, relationship with supervisor, and the availability of training and other kinds of developmental resources.

“According to most research firms, only 35% to 40% of U.S. employees are considered engaged or connected to their employer,” says Peter Burke, president and co-founder of Best Companies Group. “The average employee engagement for the winners of this award is 94%, which is pretty darn good compared to the national average. Organizations good enough to receive this kind recognition will enjoy reduced turnover, receive better-qualified job candidates and will win the battle when competing for top talent.”

Recruiting top talent is a priority for centrexIT as the company focuses its strategic expansion into the Bay Area as the preferred technology supplier for Biocom, the leader for California’s life science sector. The specialized life sciences sector requires a diverse, highly-trained set of integrated technology skills and experience, which centrexIT supplies for clients either with fractional remote support or with dedicated on-site support through staffing contracts.

About centrexIT

centrexIT helps small to medium-sized businesses focus on their success by providing a value-driven and transparent IT experience for remote, on-site, and mixed business environments. Specialized technical teams help clients in the areas of IT management, cloud services, cybersecurity, project implementation and strategic consulting. Since its founding in 2002, commitment to consistently providing excellent customer service and quality has defined centrexIT as the leading managed IT services provider in Southern California. To view centrexIT’s service and product offerings, or to join the centrexIT team, visit www.centrexIT.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Gaughran



jgaughran@CentrexIT.com

(619) 541-6424