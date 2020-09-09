CoreDial Reports Strong Growth in First Half 2020

Durable Business Model Results in Impressive Growth Across Key Business Metrics

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communication, video collaboration, contact center, and IVR solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, announced solid year-over-year performance in the first half of 2020 across key business metrics including new partner signings, new partner productivity, UCaaS, CCaaS and IVR seat sales, and other financial metrics.

“The growth we are experiencing-which is particularly gratifying in today’s challenging economy-reflects the trust CoreDial’s partners place in our proven business model and comprehensive solutions portfolio,” said Alan Rihm, CoreDial’s chief executive officer. “As both the channel and customers continue to manage the ramifications of social distancing and work-from-home mandates, they are realizing that cloud-based communications solutions truly offer the best options for sustaining operational efficiency and managing costs. We expect that the ongoing need for small and medium businesses to adapt to these challenging economic conditions will create an opportunity for CoreDial to continue and accelerate its current growth trajectory as the year progresses.”

According to CoreDial, the company experienced impressive growth in the following areas during the first six months of 2020 compared to prior measurement periods:

New Partner Acquisition & Productivity – new partner signings during 2020 outpaced 2019 YTD and partner productivity measured as number of UCaaS seats sold during their first 6 months as a partner increased by nearly 50 percent

UCaaS Seats Sold – over 50 percent increase of the number of seats sold during 1H20 compared to 1H19

CCaaS and IVR Seats Sold – over 250 percent increase of the number of seats sold during 1H20 compared to 1H19

“The durability of our business model shined bright as we entered the uncertainty of the pandemic,” said Ken Lienemann, CoreDial’s chief revenue officer. “Our highly automated and integrated CoreNexa platform permitted local delivery partners to respond quickly and act nimbly to overwhelming demand from their customers for additional services and in support of growing numbers of remote workers.”

