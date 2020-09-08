Findit To Launch Several New Updates to the Findit App Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines announces updates coming to the Findit App available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Findit will be submitting their updates to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The updates will include: a new look and feel along with a new feature to post Before and After Pictures. The Before and After feature will empower members to post as many pictures in a before and after post that they would like. Each image can be placed either in the before or after upload section. Images can be uploaded from a member’s device, can be taken live, or selected from their Findit picture gallery. Once the images are uploaded, the member will be able to write a title under each picture. This feature is critical, enabling images to be indexed in Findit search along with Google images. In addition to the Before and After feature, other features include unlimited text in a post.

Clark St. Amant stated, “This is something that is limited in Twitter, so we wanted to provide our members with the option of writing a post as long as they think it needs to be rather than being limited 300 characters or less.”

Other features that will remain in the new version of the Findit App will be the ability to include a video from Youtube or upload your own shot from your device in real-time. Currently, the limit for videos shot in real-time is 10 seconds. With the recent launch of Reels on Facebook and Tik Tok, we will be increasing the length of time to give our users a lengthier amount of time to share their video messages. We will also be leaving in the option to include an outbound link from each post a member does. This feature is often critical to drive traffic to what the post may be about. Some social networking platforms, i.e., Instagram, limit this feature to certain members based on the popularity of the member. At Findit, we believe that each of our members should have the same features regardless of how popular they are. A local business on Instagram may never meet the threshold of 10,000 followers to include a link, yet the followers they do have would love to easily click over from the post to visit the page the business wants them to go. On Findit, each and every post a business or person does, the ability to include a link is available to them.

While the new updates and the new look and feel are getting close to being submitted, Findit will likely submit the updates in stages, with several current features that are available in the current app not being live on day one but will be added over several weeks. These features include scheduling posts and the location feature.

The app can still be downloaded for users to view posts without having to create an account or sign in. The app will still allow members and non-members to share posts from the App to approximately 50 plus other social networking sites and bookmarking sites without having to login to Findit.

Peter Tosto stated, “Findit will continue to allow members to post opinions without censorship with the exception of pornography and terrorist posts. We believe that everyone has the right to share their opinion regardless of whether or not we agree with the opinion. People have the option to leave a comment, share the post, or move onto another post. Findit will allow people to share their views from their Findit account as long as it does not contain pornography or terrorist-related content, which we will censor. With the political race in full swing between President Trump and Joe Biden, many people have things they want to say and share, we will allow them the rights to do exactly that.”

Findit is currently reviewing ad platforms to provide Findit with ads to run within the app. This will provide the app with a way to monetize the content as we grow. The ads will serve up inside the App provided we are approved to run them every six or seven posts. This is very similar to ads that run on Facebook, Instagram, and other sites that include Pinterest and LinkedIn. By adding the ad feature, Findit is hopeful it will increase our revenues and possibly earnings.

The Before and After feature that is soon to be added to the App can only be done from the App, but the posts created on the app do publish to the Findit.com website. As a result, any Before and After posts that are shared to other social sites will be able to be viewed and shared from the website as well. Because these posts publish to the Findit.com website, Google, Yahoo, and Bing will have complete access to them to index them in search results. This is critical to those members who are posting to share amazing pictures of their work that include titles for the images so they can then be indexed in Findit Search along with Google, Yahoo, and Bing. This indexing will increase the visibility of the person who posted to others that may not be following them on Findit but will reach them either through search or social sharing to other sites they are on.

Clark St. Amant stated, “We see the Before and After being an amazing online tool for hairdressers, nail salons, cleaning services, contractors, auto body shops, trainers, weight loss programs… the list goes on and on and making it a seamless part of the App is really going to benefit those who use it regularly to reach more people with their amazing work.”

People can download the current Findit App today and receive the new updates once they are published to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by updating their app to get the newest version.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

