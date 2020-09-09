FirstLight Extends Relationship with IDI Billing Solutions

Leading Fiber Operator expands its footprint utilizing CostGuard B/OSS

VICTOR, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has renewed its agreement with FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to carrier and enterprise customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight relies on IDI Billing Solutions to provide critical back office billing operations including the CostGuard® B/OSS solution designed to support innovative product and service offerings, complex rating schemes and diverse business models needed to succeed in today’s telecommunications environment.

“ Our relationship with IDI Billing Solutions over the years has supported our continued growth, both strategically and organically, by providing us a very flexible, reliable and scalable solution,” said Len Camera, Chief Information Officer, FirstLight. “ IDI’s system, processes and technical expertise supports our business strategies and gives us the ability to easily consolidate legacy platforms, resulting in more timely and accurate invoices resulting in higher customer satisfaction,” Camera added.

“ We are proud of FirstLight’s continued trust in IDI to help deliver on their strategic initiatives and operate more efficiently with the value-add services we provide,” said Patrick Talty, President IDI Billing Solutions.

About FirstLight:

Headquartered in Albany, New York, FirstLight provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with an additional 30,000 locations serviceable by its more than 19,000 route mile fiber network. First Lights’ clientele includes national cellular providers and CLECs and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, law firms, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments. FirstLight is a portfolio company of Antin Infrastructure Partners.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the communications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1.888.924.4110.

