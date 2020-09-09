Frost & Sullivan Selects Orbital Micro Systems for its 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Environmental Monitoring Systems

The company is recognized for its future-facing, innovative approach to delivering near real-time weather alerts and forecasting on a global scale

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a leader in advanced instrumentation for earth observation, has been selected by global market research firm Frost & Sullivan to receive the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Environmental Monitoring Systems market. OMS was selected for its Global Environmental Monitoring System (GEMS) satellite constellation and International Centre for Earth Data (ICED) information processing and distribution platform, which delivers precise, frequent, and analysis-ready weather information to government and commercial customers.

“OMS has assembled a highly flexible solution for reducing or eliminating the delays that often impede the ability for governments, institutions, and businesses to make informed risk and safety decisions,” said John Hernandez, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Through its miniaturized instruments aboard CubeSats, OMS can deliver more information to users, faster, and with better definition, than previously possible.”

GEMS is a constellation of satellites that is planned to expand to 12 operating units by the end of 2022. Each satellite is equipped with a passive microwave radiometer, an instrument with an extremely sensitive radio receiver which measures thermal electromagnetic radiation from the atmosphere in the microwave spectrum. These radiometer measurements are the most important type of observation for weather forecasting because they provide 3 dimensional atmospheric profiles of temperature and humidity in all weather conditions. ICED is a cloud-based platform which aggregates and aligns datasets from multiple private and public sources, facilitating one-stop access to rich and detailed weather information within minutes of observation.

The GEMS and ICED solutions efficiently work together to collect, aggregate, and analyze a variety of datasets to give clients a comprehensive and precise view of weather conditions. In addition, this system will provide weather tracking on a global scale, which is particularly useful for remote locations-such as over the Earth’s oceans-that do not have reliable or frequent weather monitoring data, enabling organizations around the globe to conduct operations based on near real-time weather alerts and events.

“We are humbled to receive this recognition from an esteemed research firm such as Frost & Sullivan,” said Michael Hurowitz, chief executive officer and chief technology officer for OMS. “Our passion and vision is to develop earth observation technology that can have a tremendous impact on humanity in terms of safety, security, and prosperity.”

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS) specializes in the development and delivery of remote sensing technologies for space, air, sea, and land applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many markets, including aerospace, agriculture, IoT, and the public sector. For more information about OMS, please visit www.orbitalmicro.com.

