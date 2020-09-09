Glance Accelerates Growth, Adding New Customers in First Half of 2020

Company Will Provide Cloud-based Visual Engagement Solutions to Leading Brands in Financial Services, Software, Retail, Health, and Insurance

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, is continuing its solid 2020 performance by signing agreements with several major enterprises for its robust cobrowse, screen share, and video capabilities. The new clients include Toast, Penn National Insurance, and Isagenix. Glance has begun working with each company to implement its offerings.

The client signings come during a time when Glance is experiencing record growth in visual engagement sessions from new and existing clients. The company recently announced it saw 26 percent Year over Year increase in overall visual engagement sessions hosted in H1 of 2020, compared to H1 of 2019, and a 140 percent increase in visual engagement sessions from financial services sector clients during the same period.

Glance new clients span a broad range of industries, including financial services, software, retail, health and insurance, and include leading brands in these sectors. Each company plans to leverage Glance’s solutions to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, lower operating costs, and drive revenue.

“Enterprises are looking for ways to add the human touch to their digital customer engagements, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, when opportunities for in-person interactions have been dramatically reduced,” said Tom Martin, Glance’s chief executive officer. “As we continue through the course of the year, I expect that many more companies will choose to integrate our visual engagement solutions into their digital customer engagement infrastructure. These technologies have already proven their value as essential tools for increasing customer satisfaction and sales revenue for digital engagements.”

According to David Smith, founder and chief analyst of the market research firm InflowAnalysis, visual engagement solutions are expected to gain more prominence as the year progresses.

“Glance first half sales results reinforce our belief that visual engagement will quickly become a ‘go-to’ requirement for businesses that need to serve customers through digital tools. Even after the effects of the pandemic subside, enterprises will continue leveraging digital tools that can satisfy customers while reducing operating expenses. Visual engagement capabilities clearly fall within this category, and should continue to see growth in the coming years.”

