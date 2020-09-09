Graphite One Mourns the Passing of CTO Dr. Shane Beattie

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQB:GPHOF) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) regrettably announces the passing of Dr. Shane Beattie, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

“From the time he came on board, everyone on our team who worked with Shane experienced his total focus, and relentless interest in pushing the boundaries of energy science,” said CEO Anthony Huston. “All of us at Graphite One offer our deepest condolences to Shane’s family, and to everyone who had the privilege of calling him friend or colleague.”

