Isaac Hamlin, Shaking Things up One Smoothie at a Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / Two years ago, Isaac Hamlin graduated from the University of Kentucky with a business management degree and a desire to make the world a happier, healthier place. The ink on his diploma had barely dried when he decided to found Better Blend Nutrition.

Better Blend Nutrition is a healthy smoothie shop that specializes in healthy alternatives. The flagship line of smoothies, “The Blends,” are low in calories, fat, carbs, and sugar, fortified with vitamins and minerals, and don’t miss out on flavor. Whether used as a meal replacement or a healthy treat, The Blends are a great, novel option for busy people looking for something nutritious, delicious, filling and fast. Better Blend Nutrition’s menu continues to expand to provide more options to fit every lifestyle.

Isaac developed the idea while he was still at UK, playing second row on UK’s rugby team. As a college athlete, Isaac knew how hard it was to find quality fuel that wouldn’t weigh him down, bust his diet, and still tasted good. Although he knew what he wanted to do, many entrepreneurs face challenges, and Isaac was no exception. In the beginning, he had trouble securing funding from investors. To overcome that obstacle, Isaac maxed out a dozen credit cards, recruited his family, and got to work building the shop himself.

Another challenge Isaac faced was penetrating the market. The health and fitness industry has exploded with many products over the past decades, so Isaac had to find a way to stand out from the crowd. One aspect he focused on was brand culture. Isaac believes the culture of Better Blend Nutrition has been just as crucial to its success as the excellent products it offers.

Influenced by the tenet of teamwork he discovered in rugby, Isaac first began cultivating that culture bringing on board people who were passionate about the brand and each guest. This created a warm, inclusive atmosphere that was infectious. Since then, Isaac’s continued to work hard to keep the feeling of camaraderie going, striving to create with Better Blend Nutrition something that makes people feel happy, valued, and a part of something bigger. He says this starts behind the bar but extends to guests and the community as a whole.

Since its inception, Better Blend Nutrition has been very well received by the local community and has seen substantial success. Isaac says that while pursuing a startup company right out of college was challenging, he feels lucky to have the opportunity to pursue his passion and is filled with gratitude for the outpour of support from friends and family. He suggests that an entrepreneur’s perception of fear and success is crucial to the trajectory of their business-and for Isaac, his idea of success is the opportunity to apply his talents to making the world a better place. He doesn’t let fear hold him back.

Fueled by passion, Isaac plans to move forward by expanding Better Blend Nutrition nationwide and creating a line of Blends to be shipped directly to the consumer. For starters, Isaac is opening two new locations in the next six months in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. To learn more about all that Better Blend Nutrition and Isaac Hamlin have to offer, click here.

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Isaac Hamlin

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/604934/Isaac-Hamlin-Shaking-Things-up-One-Smoothie-at-a-Time