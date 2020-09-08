Joe Hamblin Joins Altigen to Lead its Microsoft Teams Business Unit; David Tang, Altigen’s Chief Operations Officer is Retiring

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that Joe Hamblin has joined Altigen’s executive management team as Vice President & General Manager of Altigen’s Microsoft Teams business unit. A long-time industry executive with extensive experience in communications, cloud and Microsoft technologies, Hamblin will provide strategic direction, product vision and day to day management of Altigen’s newly formed Microsoft Teams business unit. The company also announced that David Tang, Altigen’s Chief Operations Officer is retiring from the company.

Mr. Hamblin joins Altigen following the completion of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, where he most recently served as Vice President – IT Enterprise Services. During his more than 30 years at Sprint, Hamblin has consistently been at the forefront of driving business process improvements and cost reductions through the use of new and often cutting-edge technologies. Amassing a broad base of experience, Hamblin has most recently been responsible for Sprint’s IT infrastructure, cloud services and end user experience solutions. Hamblin also managed the rollout of one of the world’s largest Skype for Business deployments, and subsequently drove the migration of that platform to Microsoft Teams. Responsible for over 500 employees and more than 100 external resources, Hamblin managed an annual OPEX budget of $225M and capital budget of $90M.

“Creating teams that are motivated, collaborative and enjoy delivering powerful solutions that enable organizations to achieve their goals is what energizes and motivates me”, said Hamblin. “I’m excited to be joining Altigen and implement these same principles to drive the success of their Microsoft Teams business. Working alongside Jerry Fleming and the Altigen management team will allow me to leverage the skills and expertise I’ve acquired over the years to help take the company to the next level. Successful companies must continually reinvent themselves as technologies and business needs change, and the table is set for Altigen to do just that.”

According to Jerry Fleming, Altigen’s President & CEO, “Having worked with Joe as an Altigen customer for over ten years I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with him not only with respect to Altigen’s Microsoft solutions, but also to collaborate and share ideas on the overall Unified Communications market. Joe offers a fantastic perspective on where the market is going, how enterprises benefit from UC technology and how vendors can capitalize on the market opportunity. Joe’s vision and leadership skills are exactly what we need to drive our new Teams business unit.”

“Regarding David Tang’s decision to retire from Altigen and pursue new endeavors, I’m sorry to see David leave but also understand given his sizeable talents. During his nearly 10 years at Altigen David was instrumental in driving our SIP communications business, our hosted PBX business, and the launch of our Microsoft Teams business. Fortunately, David developed a strong group of front-line managers who will continue to execute on the plan. Moreover, Altigen has contracted with David to provide technology consulting services on an as needed basis going forward.”

David Tang commented that, “It’s been a personally and professionally rewarding experience working to help Altigen transition to become a Cloud company over the past 10 years. I truly believe the company is in a great position to capitalize on the growing opportunities in cloud communications, particularly with respect to Microsoft Teams. Altigen’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services, designed to extend and enhance the value of Teams Phone System, are well positioned to monetize the amazing growth in Microsoft Teams. While the time has come for me to depart Altigen and pursue new ventures, the company is in good hands and I’m rooting for its continued success. As both a friend of Altigen and a shareholder, I am committed to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to support the company and provide consultation on an as needed basis.”

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen’s solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to drive the success of Microsoft Teams, expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets. Because such statements are based on expectations about future events or future financial performance and are not statements of fact, actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President, Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Phone: 408-597-9030

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/604917/Joe-Hamblin-Joins-Altigen-to-Lead-its-Microsoft-Teams-Business-Unit-David-Tang-Altigens-Chief-Operations-Officer-is-Retiring