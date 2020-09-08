lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Revenue increased 2% to $903 million



Diluted EPS of $0.66, Adjusted EPS of $0.74

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The summary below provides both GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP financial measures. The adjusted financial measures exclude certain costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of MIRROR, and the related tax effects.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the Company’s stores in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific were temporarily closed during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company began reopening its retail locations in these markets during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As of August 2, 2020, 492 of its 506 company-operated stores were open.

For the second quarter ended August 2, 2020:

Net revenue was $902.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue increased 3%.

Company-operated stores net revenue was $287.2 million, a decrease of 51% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Direct to consumer net revenue was $554.3 million, an increase of 155% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. On constant dollar basis, direct to consumer net revenue increased 157%.

Direct to consumer net revenue represented 61.4% of total net revenue compared to 24.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit was $489.5 million, an increase of 1% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross margin was 54.2%, a decrease of 80 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Income from operations was $124.4 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted income from operations decreased by 19% to $135.9 million.

Operating margin was 13.8%, a decrease of 520 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin was 15.0%, a decrease of 400 basis points.

Income tax expense was $37.3 million compared to $44.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and the effective tax rate was 30.0% compared to 26.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The adjusted effective tax rate was 28.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.66 compared to $0.96 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.74 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with $523.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facilities was $697.7 million. The Company had $623.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Inventories at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 36% to $672.8 million compared to $494.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company ended the quarter with 506 stores.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of lululemon stated: “We’re pleased with our overall business results for the second quarter, as lululemon increasingly lives into its Omni potential. As trends around the world are shifting to working and sweating from home with an increased focus on health and wellness, we believe 2020 is likely an inflection point for retail and for lululemon.” McDonald continued: “We are cautiously optimistic with regard to the second half of the year as we continue to navigate the uncertain environment.”

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Due to the impact that COVID-19 is having across the globe, and the rapid and continuous developments, the Company is not providing detailed financial guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time.

Comparable Store Sales and Total Comparable Sales

The Company typically believes that investors would find comparable store sales and total comparable sales useful in assessing the performance of its business. As the temporary store closures from COVID-19 have resulted in a significant number of stores being removed from its comparable store base, the Company believes total comparable sales and comparable store sales are not currently representative of the underlying trends of its business. The Company does not believe these metrics are currently useful to investors in understanding performance, therefore it has not included these metrics in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant dollar changes and adjusted financial results are non-GAAP financial measures. A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in its results to help investors understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted income from operations, operating margin, income tax expense, effective tax rates, net income, and diluted earnings per share exclude items related to the MIRROR acquisition. We exclude transaction, integration costs, the gain on lululemon’s previous investment in MIRROR, certain acquisition-related compensation costs, and the related income tax effects of these items. The acquisition-related compensation costs primarily relate to the acceleration of vesting of certain stock options upon acquisition, and to deferred consideration of $57.1 million in which is due to certain MIRROR employees subject to their continued employment through various vesting dates up to three years from the acquisition date. These individuals also receive employment compensation separate from the deferred amounts that is commensurate with the services they provide and which we consider to be normal operating expenses within selling, general and administrative expenses. We believe these adjusted financial measures are useful to investors as they provide supplemental information that enable evaluation of the underlying trend in our operating performance, and enable a more consistent comparison to our historical financial information. Further, due to the finite and discrete nature of these costs, we do not consider them to be normal operating expenses that are necessary to operate the MIRROR business and we do not expect them to recur beyond the expiry of the related vesting periods. Management uses these adjusted financial measures and constant currency metrics internally when reviewing and assessing financial performance.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Net revenue $ 902,942 $ 883,352 $ 1,554,904 $ 1,665,667 Costs of goods sold 413,441 397,556 731,001 758,151 Gross profit 489,501 485,796 823,903 907,516 As a percent of net revenue 54.2 % 55.0 % 53.0 % 54.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 352,904 317,814 652,510 610,722 As a percent of net revenue 39.1 % 36.0 % 42.0 % 36.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 724 — 724 — Acquisition-related expenses 11,464 — 13,509 — Income from operations 124,409 167,982 157,160 296,794 As a percent of net revenue 13.8 % 19.0 % 10.1 % 17.8 % Other income (expense), net (344) 1,850 830 4,229 Income before income tax expense 124,065 169,832 157,990 301,023 Income tax expense 37,264 44,842 42,557 79,430 Net income $ 86,801 $ 124,990 $ 115,433 $ 221,593 Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.96 $ 0.89 $ 1.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 1.69 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 130,245 130,285 130,248 130,489 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 130,799 130,783 130,802 131,060

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited; Expressed in thousands August 2,

2020 February 2,

2020 August 4,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 522,998 $ 1,093,505 $ 623,738 Inventories 672,773 518,513 494,294 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 125,019 85,159 112,572 Other current assets 168,965 110,761 102,409 Total current assets 1,489,755 1,807,938 1,333,013 Property and equipment, net 698,514 671,693 617,090 Right-of-use lease assets 725,805 689,664 657,044 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 471,064 24,423 24,184 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 108,889 87,636 63,413 Total assets $ 3,494,027 $ 3,281,354 $ 2,694,744 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 122,767 $ 79,997 $ 110,513 Accrued inventory liabilities 31,675 6,344 8,778 Other accrued liabilities 177,436 112,641 108,695 Accrued compensation and related expenses 84,102 133,688 100,735 Current lease liabilities 147,941 128,497 130,182 Current income taxes payable 75,153 26,436 5,090 Unredeemed gift card liability 106,425 120,413 79,629 Other current liabilities 17,810 12,402 8,987 Total current liabilities 763,309 620,418 552,609 Non-current lease liabilities 632,646 611,464 568,311 Non-current income taxes payable 43,150 48,226 48,226 Deferred income tax liability 46,901 43,432 14,114 Other non-current liabilities 6,919 5,596 4,105 Stockholders’ equity 2,001,102 1,952,218 1,507,379 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,494,027 $ 3,281,354 $ 2,694,744

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited; Expressed in thousands Two Quarters Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 115,433 $ 221,593 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (55,371 ) (171,551 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,062 50,042 Net cash used in investing activities (545,323 ) (131,969 ) Net cash used in financing activities (82,157 ) (170,985 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,089 ) (4,670 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (570,507 ) (257,582 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,093,505 881,320 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 522,998 $ 623,738

lululemon athletica inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts

Constant dollar changes in net revenue, direct to consumer net revenue, and direct to consumer excluding the online warehouse sale

The below changes in net revenue show the change compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.

Quarter Ended

August 2, 2020 Net Revenue Direct to



Consumer Net



Revenue Direct to



Consumer Net



Revenue



Excluding the



Online



Warehouse Sale Change 2 % 155 % 135 % Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes 1 2 2 Change in constant dollars 3 % 157 % 137 %

Adjusted financial measures

The following tables reconcile adjusted financial measures with the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjustments relate to the acquisition of MIRROR and its related tax effects. Please refer to Note 3 to the unaudited consolidated financial statements included in Item 1 of Part I of our Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC on or about September 8, 2020 for further information on these adjustments.

Quarter Ended August 2, 2020 Income from



Operations Operating



Margin Income Tax



Expense Effective Tax



Rate Net Income Diluted



Earnings Per



Share GAAP results $ 124,409 13.8 % $ 37,264 30.0 % $ 86,801 $ 0.66 Transaction and integration costs 7,201 0.8 7,201 0.06 Gain on existing investment (782 ) (0.1 ) (782 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related compensation 5,045 0.5 5,045 0.04 Tax effect of the above 1,967 (1.1 ) (1,967 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 135,873 15.0 % $ 39,231 28.9 % $ 96,298 $ 0.74

Two Quarters Ended August 2, 2020 Income from

Operations Operating



Margin Income Tax



Expense Effective Tax



Rate Net Income Diluted



Earnings Per



Share GAAP results $ 157,160 10.1 % $ 42,557 26.9 % $ 115,433 $ 0.88 Transaction and integration costs 9,246 0.6 9,246 0.07 Gain on existing investment (782 ) (0.1 ) (782 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related compensation 5,045 0.4 5,045 0.04 Tax effect of the above 1,967 (0.9 ) (1,967 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 170,669 11.0 % $ 44,524 26.0 % $ 126,975 $ 0.97

lululemon athletica inc. Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage1 Square Footage Expressed in Thousands Number of



Stores Open at



the



Beginning of



the Quarter Number of



Stores Opened



During the



Quarter Number of



Stores Closed



During the



Quarter Number of



Stores Open



at the End of



the Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 460 21 2 479 4th Quarter 2019 479 16 4 491 1st Quarter 2020 491 4 6 489 2nd Quarter 2020 489 17 — 506 Total Gross



Square Feet at



the Beginning



of the Quarter Gross Square



Feet Added



During the



Quarter2 Gross Square



Feet Lost



During the



Quarter2 Total Gross



Square Feet at



the End of the



Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 1,522 87 5 1,604 4th Quarter 2019 1,604 87 11 1,680 1st Quarter 2020 1,680 24 12 1,692 2nd Quarter 2020 1,692 65 — 1,757

__________ 1Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. 2Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter.

