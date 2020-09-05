Lusha: Alternatives for Salesforce Lead Enrichment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / Every business is looking for the easiest way to find future customers and get their contact details, fast. How can companies find B2B contact information, or enrich their existing CRM lead pipelines with just a few clicks? Lusha has the answer, and it integrates perfectly with many of the Salesforce Customer 360 platform solutions.

Lusha Overview: B2B Contact Information at Your Fingertips

Lusha (lusha.co) allows users to enrich business to business (B2B) profiles. The Lusha Google Chrome extension enriches business profiles for the purpose of verification in establishing trust, and works with LinkedIn and Salesforce.

Lusha’s mission is B2B data you can trust. They believe great businesses strive when built on the foundation of reliable and accessible data, and they are building a solution that empowers organizations to do just that.

Database coverage for Lusha is made up of over 100,000,000 business proﬁles, 60,000,000 decision makers email addresses, 50,000,000 decision makers direct dials, and 15,000,000 full company profiles.

Lusha was co-founded in 2016 by Yoni Tserruya and Assaf Eisenstein, with corporate headquarters located in New York, NY.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @lushadata, Facebook @lushadata, Linkedin @lushadata, and others, including Lusha YouTube videos, with the hashtag #Lusha.

Lusha Google Chrome Extension

There is a Lusha Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store.

Titled “Lusha – Easily find B2B contact information” and listed under the “Search Tools” category, Lusha has over 1,898 user reviews rating it 4.7 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 100,000+ users of the Lusha plugin.

Lusha helps business professionals establish a fast and true connection with their leads, contacts, and candidates. The top sales teams use Lusha data services to close more deals, find B2B contact details and shorten their sales discovery process.

Lusha Products and Solutions for Business

Lusha’s four main business solutions are called Lusha for Chrome, Lusha for Salesforce, Lusha Integrations, and Lusha Forms.

1. Lusha for Chrome

Enrich B2B profiles: Lusha’s Chrome extension enriches business profiles for the purpose of verification and establishing trust. Currently supports LinkedIn and Salesforce.

2. Lusha for Salesforce

Auto-enrich your Salesforce leads: Lusha for Salesforce, spend more time closing deals, not updating Salesforce records. Salesforce is the world’s fourth-largest software company and the world’s #1 CRM (customer relationship management) platform. Other technology companies like Lusha have created many great solutions that integrate seamlessly with Salesforce software.

3. Lusha Integrations

Integrate to any platform: Lusha’s Zapier integration enables you to instantly and automatically empower over 750 different products.

4. Lusha Forms

Convert leads fast with shorter forms: Lusha Forms improve your conversion rates by up to 50% and fast track your leads to sales. The secret is Lusha’s data-enriched forms.

Lusha Alternatives and Competitors

There are some top Lusha alternatives and competitors with similar solutions and search tools for finding email addresses and phone numbers. Lusha was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com) Lusha Review in Contact Finder

Lusha Video – How to Use Lusha Contacts B2B Web Browser Extension for Sales and Recruiting

