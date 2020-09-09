Milestone Scientific Reports Increasing Dental Sales and Robust Pipeline for CompuFlo(R) Epidural System and CathCheck(TM)

Anticipates Q3 2020 dental revenue to increase at least four-fold versus Q2 2020

Reports continued growth in active trials of CompuFlo® Epidural System at premier hospitals

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update regarding the Company’s Wand® dental business, as well as the commercial roll-out of its CompuFlo® Epidural System and CathCheck™ technology.

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental Inc., stated, “Our Wand® dental busines has begun to recover, as dental offices reopen across the country and around the world. While we are not back to pre-pandemic levels, I am pleased to report our sales are trending in the right direction and we expect revenue in the third quarter of 2020 will be a minimum of four times our second quarter 2020 results. An important revenue driver in our business model is the recurring sales of our disposables. However, to further drive growth, we are working aggressively to expand our installed unit base. For this reason, we have launched a series of ‘back to work’ promotions on both our Wand® instrument and disposables to incentivize our distributors and dentists, as well as support them in their business and practice growth during this transition period. The initial feedback has been promising, on both the domestic and international fronts. As an example, I am pleased to report, we recently signed an important new agreement in Russia as a result of our efforts.”

“It is important to note that the Wand® instrument offers significant benefits in terms of establishing a safe environment for patients and staff, as we use sterile, single-use disposables. In addition, when using the Wand®, a dental procedure can start in a little as 60 seconds after making an injection. For this reason, unlike conventional procedures, the dentist does not need to move from one operatory room to another other and change protective gear while waiting for the anesthesia to set in. Accordingly, we believe there is significantly less risk of cross contamination, which has been reinforced based on the feedback we received from dentists. Our enhanced marketing efforts around the Wand® focus on the significant value drivers of our instrument, including safety, efficiency, and, importantly, supporting the growth of dental practices.”

Leonard Osser, Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific, further noted, “With COVID-19 infections declining in certain regions, and a number of hospitals re-opening to outside vendors, we are advancing sales efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural System and CathCheck™ technology. To support the hospitals in performing procedures during the pandemic, we decided to make the CompuFlo instrument more readily available to hospitals by lending the instrument to the hospital, in exchange for a commitment to purchase a minimum number of disposables. This offering is limited to the first hospitals that sign up for this program. At the same time, we are partnering with anesthesiologists, in order to approach the purchasing departments of the hospitals together. We believe our current strategy allows us to streamline the Value Analysis Team (VAT) approval process, and thereby shorten the sales cycle. The response thus far has been encouraging, and we are increasing new trials in major hospitals over the coming weeks. Our sales pipeline is more robust than ever, and we look forward to finalizing agreements with several premier hospitals in the near future.”



Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications.

